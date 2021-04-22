April 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Philharmonic Names Culver City Education Foundation Executive Director Their Chief Content and Engagement Officer

Renae Williams. Photo: LA Phil Assoc.

Renae Williams named to newly created position

By Staff Writer

Renae Williams, Culver City Education Foundation’s Executive Director, has been appointed to fill a new position for the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association.

Chad Smith, the David C. Bohnett Chief Executive Officer Chair of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, announced April 19 the appointment of Renae Williams Niles as Chief Content and Engagement Officer. In this newly created position, she will provide strategic guidance and articulation of the LA Phil’s organizational goals and policy, overseeing all programming (classical, non-classical and humanities) across Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, The Ford and the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen YOLA Center, and for LA Phil residencies and tours. She will also be responsible for YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles) and learning programs and initiatives; communications, public relations, marketing and sales; and will guide further integration of the LA Phil’s diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, she will assume her position full-time beginning June 7.

Chad Smith said, “I have long admired Renae and her work. From the foundational and defining programming she launched during her time at The Music Center to her participation in the establishment of the Glorya Kaufman School of Dance at USC, her creativity, collaborative spirit and deep connection to our artforms have made her one of the most respected arts leaders in the country. When the increasing complexity of our work and the institution’s ambitions for the future made it evident that we would benefit from creating the position of Chief Content and Engagement Officer, Renae was the person I immediately thought of, and I am thrilled that she has agreed to take this on. I know all of our artists, collaborators and partners, and the communities we serve, will join me in warmly welcoming Renae to the LA Phil.”

Renae Williams Niles said, “I am both overjoyed and humbled by the trust the LA Phil has placed in me. For quite some time I have found the LA Phil’s programming to be innovative and the educational programs to be incredibly impactful. I am looking forward to working with Chad, Gustavo and the entire Phil team to further the extraordinary programming and to also thoughtfully engage and work with a multitude of communities and colleagues, locally and across the globe. It is my hope our collective work will ensure programs and experiences that are unifying and inspiring.”

Williams Niles joins the LA Phil from the Culver City Education Foundation, where she is the Executive Director. She has worked in the arts and nonprofit sectors for more than 25 years, serving in many capacities, including as Company Manager for the Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Director of Grant Programs for the Los Angeles County Arts Commission, Vice President of Programming for The Music Center and the first Chief Operating Officer/Associate Dean of Administration for the University of Southern California Glorya Kaufman School of Dance, where she co-led the diversity and inclusion commitment.

While at The Music Center, Williams Niles curated the presentation and programming of acclaimed dance companies, including commissioning and spearheading multidisciplinary collaborations with many local and national arts organizations and presenters. She continues to guest curate and was named guest curator for The Joyce Theater’s American Dance Platform in 2022.

Williams Niles has served as adjunct faculty for Claremont Graduate University’s Arts Management Program and has been a Los Angeles Institute for the Humanities Fellow since 2014. She served on the Western Arts Alliance board for 13 years, on the board of trustees for Dance/USA and as a three-year advisor for the New England Foundation for the Arts’ National Dance Project. She is currently Board Chair of the Association of Performing Arts Professionals, the national membership organization for the professional performing arts field.

A University of Southern California alumna, she also completed an executive education program with the USC Marshall School of Business, holds a certificate in Diversity and Inclusion from Cornell University and was a participant in the inaugural 2020 USC Racial Equity Leadership Academy. In 2017 she received the Western Arts Alliance Service to the Field Award and in 2021 was honored as an Unsung Hero from the State of California Legislature Black Caucus.

in Education, Featured, News
Related Posts
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Woman Shot Near Culver City

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Woman shot and injured near Culver City this week A woman was shot and injured near Culver City this week,...
News, video

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Dining, Featured, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....

L - R: Beets, Lettuce, Green Circle Chicken, Spring Garlic, Granola, Rhubar. Photo: Evan Sung.
Dining, Featured, News

Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...

Left to right: beef, chicken and pork tacos from LOQUI in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco

April 22, 2021

Read more
April 22, 2021

Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...

Culver City police participate in the FeedCulver program. Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News, Upbeat Beat

FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...

Photo: CCUSD.
Culver City, Featured, News, Sports, Upbeat Beat

Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter

April 20, 2021

Read more
April 20, 2021

Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Renting a Car for Less Than a Scooter?

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

You can now borrow a car on the Westside for less than the price of an electric scooter. Learn more...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Biking Increasing in Los Angeles

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

Once considered among the worst places for cyclists, data shows that biking has increased substantially in Los Angeles. Learn more...

Photo: CCPD (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial

April 19, 2021

Read more
April 19, 2021

CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 17, 2021

Read more
April 17, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty
Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...

Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR