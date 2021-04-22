This week a group gathered in Venice to pay homage to two Black people killed by police: Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo. Video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Edify TV: Venice Vigil for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo
LA Philharmonic Names Culver City Education Foundation Executive Director Their Chief Content and Engagement Officer
Renae Williams named to newly created position By Staff Writer Renae Williams, Culver City Education Foundation’s Executive Director, has been...
Woman Shot Near Culver City
April 22, 2021 Staff Report
Woman shot and injured near Culver City this week A woman was shot and injured near Culver City this week,...
Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Needed Care for Homeless Vets
April 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
This week a free mobile dental clinic created by Village for Vets, The Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC,...
Restaurant Spotlight: Tar And Roses Serves Up Wood-Fired Cuisine, Earthy Wines With Reopening
Popular SM restaurant back up and running By Toi Creel Far too many restaurants have fallen victim to the pandemic....
Michelin-starred Culver City Restaurant Partners With NYC’s Eleven Madison Park
At home dining experience will be available April 23 Chef Jordan Kahn’s Vespertine – the groundbreaking two Michelin-starred concept in...
Food Review: A Cluckin’ Good Chicken Taco
Breaking down chicken, pork and beef tacos from LOQUI By Kerry Slater A Westside taco spot, while a bit pricey,...
FeedCulver Celebrates First Anniversary After Serving Nearly 40,00 Meals
April 20, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Culver City program serves almost 40,000 meals to help food-insecure families and local restaurants When the pandemic struck early last...
Culver City High School Pitcher Notches His Second No-Hitter
April 20, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Alonso Reyes records second no-hitter of high school career in 5-0 shutout of Windward By Chad Winthrop A pitcher for...
Culver City Police to Increase Patrols as Jury Begins Deliberating in Derek Chauvin Trial
April 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCPD announce additional uniformed patrol officers in the field By Sam Catanzaro The Culver City Police Department has announced an...
Edify TV: $2 Billion Beverly Hills Development Proposed Near Westside
A developer wants to build a $2 billion condo and retail development flanking the Beverly Hilton hotel. Learn more in...
Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning
By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of...
Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista
April 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
