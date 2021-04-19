School of Rock is the world’s most evolutionary music school offering immersive online programs through The School of Rock Method™, coupling online music lessons with their proprietary Method App™, SongFirst Approach™ and Method Books™ for a unique 1-on-1 virtual experience.
School of Rock’s Online Lessons Offer Immersive Learning Experiences
Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers
April 13, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the...
Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels
April 12, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide
April 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside
April 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?
March 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow
March 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth
March 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side
March 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic
March 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...
Edify TV: Over 20 Westside Restaurants Teaming Up to Feed Community
March 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Over 20 Westside restaurants have cooked over 30,000 meals to help feed locals in need. This video brought to you...
New RecycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
RecycLA customers impacted by Covid-19 have options in a new “recycLA Rate Impact Relief Plan”, learn more in this video...
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...
