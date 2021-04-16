April 16, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Cities Chip Away at R-1 Zoning

"[Scott] Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space," writes Tom Elias in his latest column. Photo: Getty

By Tom Elias, Yo! Venice Columnist

It’s become like a rite of spring: Every year, state legislators reject the most radical of many proposals set forward by Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener of San Francisco to make housing far more dense all over California.

But that hasn’t kept some of his ideas from taking hold outside the state Capitol, by a kind of process of osmosis based on the psychological reality that the more often people hear something, the less radical it can sound.

So it’s been with Wiener’s prolonged attack on R-1 zoning, which allows just one home per lot in areas zoned that way. Part of this gradual process was the passage two years ago of a new law letting homeowners everywhere in California convert garages into residential space or build small homes known as “granny units” in their backyards.

The idea didn’t draw much opposition, as it creates new housing while also giving new sources of income to longtime homeowners retired from their jobs who need income beyond pensions or Social Security.

But Wiener kept pushing in pre-pandemic speeches for more aggressive attacks on the single-family zoning he appears to consider an abomination. Some of his message has seeped in.

The best evidence came when the city of Sacramento in January took the first step toward ending R-1 zoning within its boundaries. You could call the almost certain new zoning category R-4 because it would allow rebuilding or restructuring existing homes into up to four units on every lot in previously one-parcel, one-home areas.

The new rule probably won’t be final until late this year, as it undergoes reviews within local government. Chances are, residents will be able to add multiple units to their property starting in 2022.

This has strong support from Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the termed-out former Democratic president of the state Senate. Referring to one leafy neighborhood of largish homes fairly close to downtown and the eponymous park it surrounds, he said, “Everybody should have the opportunity to not only play in Land Park but to live in Land Park.”

So far, only two other American cities – Portland, Ore. and Minneapolis – have similar zoning, and it’s too soon to see how the new reality will eventually look there.

But the idea is taking hold elsewhere in California. Cities like San Jose, San Francisco and Berkeley are among those planning similar zoning changes. A bill now in the Legislature would allow duplexes in most current single-family areas around the state. Another would allow up to eight units per lot.

As yet, there is no flood of developers flashing wads of cash before homeowners in R-1 neighborhoods. But that could come if the new units prove popular among current apartment dwellers in denser areas.

These shifts ignore two realities: One is that owning a freestanding house in an attractive area has long been a major component of both the American and California dreams. Wiener may decry urban sprawl as wasteful and profligate, but he ignores a basic human yearning to live surrounded by greenery and open space. The second reality ignored here is that more and more office buildings are becoming largely vacant as a side effect of COVID-19.

That change will not go away even as vaccines gradually slow and then end the pandemic. Thousands of white collar businesses from law firms and insurance companies to social media and stock brokerages have sent employees home to work, finding they are at least as efficient on their own. In turn, surveys show, the majority of workers miss neither cubicle life nor long commutes.

This has already spurred an exodus from big cities to more rural and suburban areas and cities with lower rents and home prices. Sacramento itself is a major destination, while rents have dropped in places like San Francisco and the Silicon Valley. At the same time, prices are up in more outlying areas including parts of the Inland Empire.

Economics dictates that eventually, all that newly vacant office space must become housing. Combine this with a spate of new duplexes, granny flats and four-unit structures and excess California housing could soon go begging, a far cry from the shortage that has lately bedeviled this state.

Elias is author of the current book “The Burzynski Breakthrough: The Most Promising Cancer Treatment and the Government’s Campaign to Squelch It,” now available in an updated third edition. His email address is tdelias@aol.com

in Featured, News, Oped, Real Estate
Related Posts
Rendering of 12575 Venice looking northeast. Photos: TCA Architects.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Dual Building Development Rises in Mar Vista

April 16, 2021

Read more
April 16, 2021

Two-building development underway on Venice Boulevard By Chad Winthrop Work is well underway on a two-building, mixed-use development in Mar...
Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

DUI Checkpoint Coming to Westside Intersection Friday Night

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

DUI and license checkpoint Friday and Saturday night By Chad Winthrop A Los Angeles Police Department DUI checkpoint is coming...

Photo: Fiesta La Ballona (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Fiesta La Ballona Committee Considering Moving Location and Date 2021 Event

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Annual Culver City festival could get a new October date  By Toi Creel With the state beginning to reopen due...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: LAFD Announces Likely Cause of Ballona Wetlands Fire

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

The LAFD has revealed the cause of a March fire that destroyed five acres of the Ballona Wetlands. Learn more...

Photo: Sonoratown (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Popular Taco Shop Heading Towards Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sonoratown coming to Mid City soon By Toi Creel One of Los Angeles’ most popular taco shops is making its...

Dining, Featured, News

Restaurant Spotlight: Piccolo Bringing Fine Italian Dining to Santa Monica and Venice

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Latest restaurant from Chef Antonio Mure with two locations on Westside  By Timothy Michael An esteemed chef with deep ties...

OG griddle cakes and soft-scrambled eggs from Breakfast by Salt’s Cure. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: Griddle Cake Perfection Arrives on the Westside

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Breakfast by Salt’s Cure lands on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A new Westside breakfast spot serves...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Venice Handball Courts Encampment Cleared

April 15, 2021

Read more
April 15, 2021

Sanitation crews Thursday cleared a homeless encampment at the Venice Beach handball courts. Learn more in this video made possible...
Culver City, Education, News

Superintendent Leslie Lockhart Announces Her Retirement From CCUSD After 23 Years in the District

April 14, 2021

Read more
April 14, 2021

At this week’s regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting, CCUSD Superintendent Leslie Lockhart announced that she will be retiring from the...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City Unified’s Music Education Program Earns National Recognition … Again!

April 13, 2021

Read more
April 13, 2021

For the second year in a row, the Culver City Unified School District has earned the Best Communities for Music...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Suspects After Two 7-Elevens Are Robbed at Gunpoint

April 12, 2021

Read more
April 12, 2021

CCPD arrest two men in connection to Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro Two suspects were arrested after robbing back-to-back Culver...

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

April 11, 2021

Read more
April 11, 2021

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Culver City, Featured, News

Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Building diversity in museum’s art collection By Toi Creel The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR