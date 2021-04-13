April 13, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside Local Bringing Kindness To Strangers

The Kind Effect is a movement seeking to bring hope, love, and meaningful interactions to everyone. Learn more about the scientific link between kindness and mental health and how to spread kindness in your neighborhood in this video brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in video, Westside Wellness
video

Edify TV: Traffic Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

April 12, 2021

April 12, 2021

As the Westside reopens, another thing is returning to the neighborhood: traffic. This video make possible by The Bike Shop...
News, video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
video

Edify TV: First Look at Rail Line From Valley to Westside

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

A team has been selected to design a future train line that will take commuters from the Valley to the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
video, Westside Wellness

National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
video

Councilmembers Seek to Extend the Motel Conversion Ordinance

April 1, 2021

April 1, 2021

Councilmembers Paul Koretz and Mike Bonin have introduced a motion to the Departments of City Planning and Building and Safety...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope

March 30, 2021

March 30, 2021

Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer.  Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
video

Which Coast Has the Best Bagels?

March 26, 2021

March 26, 2021

Has the West Coast become the new king of Bagels? Today we chat with Pop’s Bagels in Culver City to...
News, video

Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...
video

$10,000 Donation to Westside Food Bank Breaks Record

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club made a historic $10,000 donation to The Westside Food Bank find out more in this...
video

Impactful and Intentional Programming for our Communities Youth

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

In the wake of the pandemic the Boys and Girls club of Santa Monica is helping the community fill the...
video

$2k Burger Comes with Luxury Side

March 19, 2021

March 19, 2021

Michelin-starred Chef David Myers and Beverly Hills Car Rental team up for a foodie experience like no other, learn more...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
video

Adapting To The Needs of The Community During the Pandemic

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

With over 75 years of service the Boys and Girls Club has adapted to the needs of the community during...

