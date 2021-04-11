April 11, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Video Game HQ Underway

Take a look at the Culver City headquarters for a $3.3 billion gaming company. Video made possible by Santa Monica College.

A rendering of a townhome development underway in Del Rey. Photo: City of LA.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Eight Small Homes Under Construction in Del Rey

April 11, 2021

Development taking shape near Ballona Creek By Chad Winthrop Eight small homes are taking shape in Del Rey on land...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: A Look at a Proposed Westside Homeless Shelter Locations

April 11, 2021

Take a look at a collection of Westside properties that a LA lawmaker is proposing bringing homeless shelters to in this...
Culver City, Featured, News

Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

April 9, 2021

Building diversity in museum’s art collection By Toi Creel The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Police Search for Westfield Culver City Drive-by Shooting Suspects

April 9, 2021

CCPD investigating April 3 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for suspects in a drive by shooting near Westfield...
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.

Photo: bb.q Chicken (Instagram).
Dining, Featured, News

‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space

April 8, 2021

bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...

Photo: Bar Bohémien (Instagram)
Dining, Featured, News

LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City

April 8, 2021

 Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Library Set to Reopen

April 6, 2021

Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...

I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove, Warner, and Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Brentwood, Education, News

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 6, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Workers Walkout at Popular Westside Restaurant

April 5, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on a popular Westside restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News

Mike Bonin Proposes Homeless Shelter for Culver City

April 5, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing a homeless shelter to Culver City On March...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Featured, News, Real Estate

Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 5, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...

