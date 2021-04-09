Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

Building diversity in museum’s art collection
By Toi Creel
The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art collection.
The museum hosted its annual @artandfeminism Wikipedia edit-a-thon on Thursday, April 1.
The goal of the virtual event was held to help build a better online record of women artists represented in the Wende Museum’s collection. Volunteers came from all over with various gender identities.
While some did have Wikipedia experience, other simply came to learn and support as staff provided training. Top editors received a gift card for takeout as an appreciation sentiment for all their hard work.
The artists involved included the following list:
Angela Hampel
Anna Andreeva
Else Gabriel
Gundula Schulze Eldowy
Lea Grundig
Evelyn Richter
Zofia Rydet
Galina Balashova
Renate Müller
Tina Bara
Vera Mukhina
Ruth Wolf-Rehfeldt
Doris Ziegler