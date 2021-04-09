Police Search for Westfield Culver City Drive-by Shooting Suspects

CCPD investigating April 3 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Police are searching for suspects in a drive by shooting near Westfield Culver City

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on April 3 2021 at approximately 4:08 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call of a traffic collision and shooting at Sepulveda Boulevard and Green Valley Circle. Upon the officer’s arrival, they contacted several witnesses, however, both the suspect(s) and victim(s) had fled the scene.

CCPD says the officers’ investigation revealed that both the victim and suspect vehicles were travelling on Green Valley Circle when the occupant(s) of the black SUV fired several rounds from a handgun into the white pick-up truck.

“The shooting caused the white pick-up truck to collide into an uninvolved vehicle. The black SUV and the white pick-up truck then both fled the scene. The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle were unharmed,” CCPD said.

According to CCPD, the incident was related to an earlier dispute between both parties inside Westfield Culver City.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. A search for potential gunshot victims was conducted with negative results.

CCPD says the suspects are all Black men, between 15-22 years old, medium to heavy build., no further description. The suspect vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The Victim vehicle: is a white pick-up truck

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Estrada at 310-253-6316 and reference Report # 21-0001268.