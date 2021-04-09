April 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Police Search for Westfield Culver City Drive-by Shooting Suspects

CCPD investigating April 3 incident

By Chad Winthrop

Police are searching for suspects in a drive by shooting near Westfield Culver City

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on April 3 2021 at approximately 4:08 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call of a traffic collision and shooting at Sepulveda Boulevard and Green Valley Circle. Upon the officer’s arrival, they contacted several witnesses, however, both the suspect(s) and victim(s) had fled the scene.

CCPD says the officers’ investigation revealed that both the victim and suspect vehicles were travelling on Green Valley Circle when the occupant(s) of the black SUV fired several rounds from a handgun into the white pick-up truck.

“The shooting caused the white pick-up truck to collide into an uninvolved vehicle. The black SUV and the white pick-up truck then both fled the scene. The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle were unharmed,” CCPD said.

According to CCPD, the incident was related to an earlier dispute between both parties inside Westfield Culver City.

Several shell casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. A search for potential gunshot victims was conducted with negative results.

CCPD says the suspects are all Black men, between 15-22 years old, medium to heavy build., no further description. The suspect vehicle is a black SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee. The Victim vehicle: is a white pick-up truck

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Lieutenant Estrada at 310-253-6316 and reference Report # 21-0001268.

in Crime + Courts, Featured, News
Related Posts
Culver City, Featured, News

Wende Museum Hosts Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Building diversity in museum’s art collection By Toi Creel The Wende Museum wants to help build diversity within its art...
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Westside Business Spotlight: The Bike Shop California

April 9, 2021

Read more
April 9, 2021

Today on the Westside Business Spotlight we visit The Bike Shop California, your neighborhood spot for all things bike-related.

Photo: bb.q Chicken (Instagram).
Dining, Featured, News

‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle By Kerry Slater A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning...

Photo: Bar Bohémien (Instagram)
Dining, Featured, News

LA’s Newest Rooftop Bar Opens in Culver City

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

 Bar Bohémien now open at Citizen Public Market By Kerry Slater Los Angeles’ newest rooftop bar is now open in...

Johnnie's french dip pastrami sandwich. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: An Almost-Essential Westside Sandwich

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Johnnie’s french dip pastrami sandwich in Culver City  By Kerry Slater  While there are far better sandwiches in Los Angeles,...
News, video

Edify TV: Brentwood Encampment Reacts to Veteran Homicide

April 8, 2021

Read more
April 8, 2021

Last weekend a homeless veteran, just a week away from entering permanent supportive housing, was killed in a vehicular assault....
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver City Library Set to Reopen

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...

I recently visited a few schools across my district to see these protocols and safety measures firsthand, including Walgrove, Warner, and Palisades Elementary. Campuses are ready and staff is prepared and eager to have students back at school," writes Nick Melvoin (right) LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4, which includes the Westside. Photo: Courtesy.
Brentwood, Education, News

Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom

April 6, 2021

Read more
April 6, 2021

By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Workers Walkout at Popular Westside Restaurant

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

Front of House workers are calling on a popular Westside restaurant to change workers’ pay. Learn more in this video...
Featured, News

Mike Bonin Proposes Homeless Shelter for Culver City

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing a homeless shelter to Culver City On March...

Rendering: The Albert Group Architects
Featured, News, Real Estate

Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms

April 5, 2021

Read more
April 5, 2021

62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...

Photo: City of Culver City.
Culver City, Featured, News

Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project Meeting

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Community meeting April 8 By Chad Winthrop A virtual meeting will be held next week regarding a major water infrastructure...

The Culver City strip mall where an armed robbery occurred this week. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Man Arrested After Robbing Culver City Restaurant at Gunpoint

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

23-year-old man arrested in connection to March 29 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man suspected...

The bacon breakfast burrito from Holy Guacamole in Santa Monica. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito

April 1, 2021

Read more
April 1, 2021

Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR