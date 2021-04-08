‘Chicken University’ Restaurant Moving Into Hurry Curry of Tokyo Space

bb.q Chicken coming soon to Sawtelle

By Kerry Slater

A Korean Fried Chicken franchise boasting a “Chicken University” is planning a location in the former the former Hurry Curry space on Sawtelle.

As reported by Toddrickallen, bb.q Chicken is coming to 2131 Sawtelle Boulevard, the former home of Hurry Curry which closed in February after decades in business,

Established in 1995 in South Korea, bb.q Chicken expanded to the United States in 2014. The franchise has locations across the country now, including restaurants in Little Tokyo, Koreatown, Northridge and Gardena.

The fried chicken at bb.q Chicken is fried in olive oil. A basic version, known as the Golden Original, is described as “deliciously juicy inside and perfectly crunchy on the outside.” Other flavors include Secret Spicy, Honey Garlic, Spicy Galbi and Cheesling. Offerings including Kimchi Fried Rice, Cheese Sticks, Fried Dumpings and Ddeok Bokki soup as on the menu as well.

In 1999, the restaurant opened a research and development center in South Korea known as Chicken University.

“Chicken University was established in South Korea in 1999 as a dedicated facility for R&D and franchisee education. The most important success factor in F&B business and franchise business is to develop delicious and healthy food. In order to actualize to create various and unique menu, over 40 researchers are studying days and nights with their whole effort,” reads their website.