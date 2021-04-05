Westside cultural, religious and LGBTQ+ centers stand to benefit from a new fund the City of Los Angeles has created intended to prevent hate crimes. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Helping Local Cultural, Religious and LGBTQ+ Centers
Culver City Library Set to Reopen
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Book lovers take note! The Culver City public library is set to open this month after a year of being closed. Learn...
Getting LAUSD Kids Back in the Classroom
April 6, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Nick Melvoin LAUSD District 4 Board Member Board District 4 This past year has been exceptionally difficult for the...
Mike Bonin Proposes Homeless Shelter for Culver City
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin has proposed bringing a homeless shelter to Culver City On March...
Six-Story Development Full Steam Ahead in Palms
April 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
62-units underway in Palms By Toi Creel Construction is underway on a six-story, 62 unit housing project with affordable units...
Washington Boulevard Stormwater and Urban Runoff Diversion Project Meeting
Community meeting April 8 By Chad Winthrop A virtual meeting will be held next week regarding a major water infrastructure...
Man Arrested After Robbing Culver City Restaurant at Gunpoint
23-year-old man arrested in connection to March 29 incident By Sam Catanzaro Culver City police recently arrested a man suspected...
National AIDS Memorial Mary Bowman Arts in Activism Award Given to Westside Local
April 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Poet, Activist, Artist, and Westside local Ima Diawara uses her art and activism to raise greater awareness about bigotry, stigma...
Food Review: A Proper Breakfast Burrito
April 1, 2021 Staff Report
Breaking down the bacon breakfast burrito from Santa Monica’s Holy Guacamole By Kerry Slater A hole in the wall rolls...
Popular Westside Shopping Center Getting Revamp
A popular Westside shopping center may be getting a revamp. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer...
Hyperthermia Cancer Institute: Giving All Cancer Patients Hope
March 30, 2021 Staff Report
Call us as soon as you can after you are diagnosed with cancer. Located in the heart of Santa Monica,...
Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations
March 30, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission. Twenty-one...
Culver City Centaurs to Play on Fox Sports West
March 29, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fox Sports West broadcast for Centaurs Friday By Staff Writer Culver City High School football is hitting the airwaves this...
Fatal Shooting Near Culver City
March 29, 2021 Staff Report
Man shot dead over the weekend in Windsor Hills A man was shot dead in unincorporated Los Angeles County near...
Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles
A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Culver City-Area Hotel Nears Completion
A new hotel near Culver City is nearing completion. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
