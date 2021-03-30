March 31, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations

Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission.

Twenty-one (21) non-profit arts organizations will receive grants to present theatre, dance and music performances from May to December 2021. These performances will take place online and at outdoor and indoor locations throughout Culver City (as permitted by current health department guidance).

“Now, more than ever, we have seen the impact of The Arts on our lives. When we cannot venture out to local venues, when we cannot gather to witness live music and dance, and when we cannot bring our kids to the park to see a play, we truly understand how important The Arts are to us. The City Council and its Cultural Affairs Commission are proud to support these dynamic arts organizations. We have seen how well they have temporarily adapted to online environments. But that cannot compare to gathering together and we truly hope to be in the audience again soon when live performances resume at outdoor and, eventually, indoor locations,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch.

The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program began in 1994 as part of the City’s Art in Public Places Program, offering project grants to non-profit performing arts organizations in Los Angeles County. Under the purview of the City’s Cultural Affairs Commission, the grant program supports local arts organizations and provides Culver City residents, the business community and visitors with enriching and accessible cultural opportunities. Funding for the annual program is allocated from the City’s Cultural Trust Fund. The 2021 grant program is also funded by contributions from the Culver City Arts Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

For more information on these upcoming performances and to sign up for email updates, please visit Culver City’s Arts and Culture webpage. The City will regularly post more information on the individual performances on its FacebookTwitter and Instagram accounts. Please call the Cultural Affairs Hotline at (310) 253-5716 or email staff at Cultural.Affairs@CulverCity.org for general information on the Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program.

The following organizations received grants for performances in 2021:

  1.  ArtsUP! LA
  2.  Benita Bike’s DanceArt
  3.  Brazil Arts Connection
  4.  Brockus Project Dance Company
  5.  Center Theatre Group
  6.  Cornerstone Theater Company
  7.  Culver City Chamber Orchestra
  8.  Culver City Public Theatre
  9.  Culver City Symphony Orchestra
  10.  Donna Sternberg & Dancers
  11.  Heidi Duckler Dance
  12.  Invertigo Dance Theatre
  13.  Kontrapunktus
  14.  L.A. Contemporary Dance
  15.  Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers
  16.  Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra
  17.  Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival
  18.  MashUp Contemporary Dance Company
  19.  Rogue Artists Ensemble
  20.  Synchromy
  21.  Vox Femina Los Angeles

City of Culver City Press Release

in Featured, News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Featured, News, Sports

Culver City Centaurs to Play on Fox Sports West

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Fox Sports West broadcast for Centaurs Friday By Staff Writer Culver City High School football is hitting the airwaves this...
Crime + Courts, News

Fatal Shooting Near Culver City

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

Man shot dead over the weekend in Windsor Hills A man was shot dead in unincorporated Los Angeles County near...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Bel Air Mega-Mansion Faces Hurdles

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

A Bel Air mega-mansion with a nine-figure price tag faces an uncertain future. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Culver City-Area Hotel Nears Completion

March 29, 2021

Read more
March 29, 2021

A new hotel near Culver City is nearing completion. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Brock On Your Block, Featured, News, Real Estate

Venice Boulevard Affordable Housing Project Facing Pushback

March 28, 2021

Read more
March 28, 2021

Plans for an affordable housing project in Venice are facing opposition from local groups, learn more in this video brought...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, video

Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...

The flipped vehicle that resulted in the death of a burglary suspect in Windsor Hills this week. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase By Sam Catanzaro A suspected burglar died after crashing into a...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Live Music is Back!

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage on the Westside. Check it out in this...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Real Estate, Uncategorized

Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Culver City, Featured, News

Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR