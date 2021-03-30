Culver City Awards Performing Arts Grants to 21 Arts Organizations

Culver City’s City Council recently awarded a grand total of $150,066 in 2021 Performing Arts Grants as recommended by the Cultural Affairs Commission.

Twenty-one (21) non-profit arts organizations will receive grants to present theatre, dance and music performances from May to December 2021. These performances will take place online and at outdoor and indoor locations throughout Culver City (as permitted by current health department guidance).

“Now, more than ever, we have seen the impact of The Arts on our lives. When we cannot venture out to local venues, when we cannot gather to witness live music and dance, and when we cannot bring our kids to the park to see a play, we truly understand how important The Arts are to us. The City Council and its Cultural Affairs Commission are proud to support these dynamic arts organizations. We have seen how well they have temporarily adapted to online environments. But that cannot compare to gathering together and we truly hope to be in the audience again soon when live performances resume at outdoor and, eventually, indoor locations,” said Culver City Mayor Alex Fisch.

The Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program began in 1994 as part of the City’s Art in Public Places Program, offering project grants to non-profit performing arts organizations in Los Angeles County. Under the purview of the City’s Cultural Affairs Commission, the grant program supports local arts organizations and provides Culver City residents, the business community and visitors with enriching and accessible cultural opportunities. Funding for the annual program is allocated from the City’s Cultural Trust Fund. The 2021 grant program is also funded by contributions from the Culver City Arts Foundation and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

For more information on these upcoming performances and to sign up for email updates, please visit Culver City’s Arts and Culture webpage. The City will regularly post more information on the individual performances on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. Please call the Cultural Affairs Hotline at (310) 253-5716 or email staff at Cultural.Affairs@CulverCity.org for general information on the Culver City Performing Arts Grant Program.

The following organizations received grants for performances in 2021:

ArtsUP! LA Benita Bike’s DanceArt Brazil Arts Connection Brockus Project Dance Company Center Theatre Group Cornerstone Theater Company Culver City Chamber Orchestra Culver City Public Theatre Culver City Symphony Orchestra Donna Sternberg & Dancers Heidi Duckler Dance Invertigo Dance Theatre Kontrapunktus L.A. Contemporary Dance Los Angeles Choreographers & Dancers Los Angeles Doctors Symphony Orchestra Los Angeles Women’s Theatre Festival MashUp Contemporary Dance Company Rogue Artists Ensemble Synchromy Vox Femina Los Angeles

City of Culver City Press Release