Fatal Shooting Near Culver City

Man shot dead over the weekend in Windsor Hills

A man was shot dead in unincorporated Los Angeles County near Culver City over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident took place around 4:25 a.m. Saturday on the 5500 block if South Mullen Avenue in Windsor Hills. The man, who’s identify has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on the scene, Sheriff’s Information Bureau says.

Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau detectives urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 323-890-5500.