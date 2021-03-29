March 29, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City-Area Hotel Nears Completion

A new hotel near Culver City is nearing completion. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

March 25, 2021

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
News, video

Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...

The flipped vehicle that resulted in the death of a burglary suspect in Windsor Hills this week. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit

March 25, 2021

35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase By Sam Catanzaro A suspected burglar died after crashing into a...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Live Music is Back!

March 23, 2021

Musician and carpenter Billy Stobo is bringing big jams to a micro-stage on the Westside. Check it out in this...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

March 23, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 23, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Real Estate, Uncategorized

Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off

March 23, 2021

Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Culver City, Featured, News

Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

March 23, 2021

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

March 23, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News

Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

March 19, 2021

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica last week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Featured, News

Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic

March 18, 2021

Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches

March 18, 2021

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested two suspects connected...

Photo: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City

March 18, 2021

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...

