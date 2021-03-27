Actor, athlete, author, and dancer Cliff Simon passed away on March 9th in a tragic kiteboarding accident. This video brought to you by Deckote waterproofing.
Actor Dies in Kiteboarding Accident at Topanga Beach
Wertz Furniture to Storage Project Conversion Called Off
March 23, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Plan to turn Wertz Furniture building into a self-storage facility withdrawn By Toi Creel What was supposed to be a...
Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City
March 18, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Police Looking for Stolen Car With Collectable Paintings Inside
March 5, 2021 Staff Report
Jack Armstrong paintings stolen with car near parked LMU Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division are asking...
Culver City Police Department’s Naloxone Program Saves Juvenile Overdose Victim
February 2, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
CCCPD provides update on critical program By Chad Winthrop The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) says that since 2019, 11...
Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside
January 28, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Edify TV: Westside Kids Compete to Keep Beach Clean
January 12, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westside kids are competing to keep the beach clean! Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Murder Suspect Arrested for Culver City-Area Shooting
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
27-year-old Allen Robinson arrested by LAPD By Chad Winthrop Los Angeles Police Department Homicide detectives announced the arrest of a...
LA Women Restaurateurs Create a Virtual Food Festival
December 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
90+ Women-owned restaurants unite for 10 Days RE:Her By Staff Writer Women restaurateurs from across Los Angeles have created a new...
Home Intruder Results in 3 Hour Culver City Police Standoff With Mentally Ill Woman
November 30, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Peaceful conclusion to November 28 event that forced several evacuations By Chad Winthrop Culver City police engaged in a three...
12-Story Westside Senior Housing Building to Include Memory Care Units, Assisted Living and More
November 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Belmont Village project to go before Westwood Design Review Board By Sam Catanzaro A 12-story, 153-foot-tall, senior housing project is...
Edify TV: Westside Apartment Building to Hotel Conversion?
November 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
A developer’s proposal to convert a Westside apartment complex into a hotel has been met by backlash from some members...
South Bay Police Chase Ends in Mar Vista
Car stolen from El Segundo Thursday morning, suspect apprehended in Mar Vista By Sam Catanzaro After stealing a car in...
Westside Tavern Closes Permanently
Westside Tavern closes due to COVID-19 pandemic By Kerry Slater A popular boutique tavern has closed for good due to...
Large Fire Breaks out in Palms Building
Fire breaks out in vacant Venice Boulevard building Friday By Sam Catanzaro A vacant building on Venice Boulevard in Palms...
Edify TV: West LA Civic Center Redevelopment
Learn about two proposals to redevelop the West Los Angeles Civic Center in this video made possible by School of...
Culver City Centaurs to Play on Fox Sports West
Fox Sports West broadcast for Centaurs Friday By Staff Writer Culver City High School football is hitting the airwaves this...Read more
