March 26, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Westside Getting Busways?

The Westside could be getting two bus transitways. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation
Related Posts
News, video

Play Your Way To a Better Tomorrow

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

Cayton Children’s Museum is offering online and outdoor play opportunities for all ages, learn more in this video brought to...

The flipped vehicle that resulted in the death of a burglary suspect in Windsor Hills this week. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver City Burglary Suspected Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident Following Pursuit

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

35-year-old man dies after flipping car in Wednesday chase By Sam Catanzaro A suspected burglar died after crashing into a...

The Nash Sandwich from Al's Hot Chicken on Venice Boulevard in Culver City. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Piece of Culinary Perfection

March 25, 2021

Read more
March 25, 2021

The Nash Sandwich from Al’s Hot Chicken in Culver City By Kerry Slater Is the best fried chicken sandwich in...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Interlocking’ Buildings Underway Downtown Culver City

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A look at The Brick and The Machine development By Chad Winthrop A shiny development featuring two “interlocking” buildings is...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: 13-Acre Shopping Center Coming to Malibu

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

A Santa Monica developer is building a 13-acre retail and office complex in Malibu, the largest ever project approved by...
Culver City, Featured, News

Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

March 23, 2021

Read more
March 23, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News

Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

March 19, 2021

Read more
March 19, 2021

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica last week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for...
Featured, News

Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested two suspects connected...

Photo: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City

March 18, 2021

Read more
March 18, 2021

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters

March 17, 2021

Read more
March 17, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 16, 2021

Read more
March 16, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Juvenile Arrested for at Least 10 Armed Robberies in Culver City-Area

March 15, 2021

Read more
March 15, 2021

Culver City Police Department announce arrest 17-year-old in connection to series of armed robberies By Chad Withrop Culver City police...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR