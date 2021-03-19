March 23, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Protest Calling for More in-Person Instruction

Students returned to elementary school campuses in Santa Monica last week for hybrid learning but some parents are calling for five days a week of in-person instruction. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop Santa Monica.

Meeting to Discuss Fox Hills Neighborhood Traffic and Parking Concerns

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

The Public Works Department Mobility & Traffic Engineering Division will hold a virtual community meeting Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:00...
Culver Police Arrest Man in Dunkin’ Donuts Armed Incident

March 23, 2021

March 23, 2021

Culver City police arrest suspect in Feb. 24 incident By Chad Winthrop Thanks to a community tip, Culver City police...
Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services...
Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside By Chad Winthrop Police have arrested two suspects connected...

Photo: Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen (Facebook).
Popular Bay Area Jewish Deli Coming to Culver City

March 18, 2021

March 18, 2021

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen coming to Washington Boulevard By Kerry Slater A popular Bay Area-based Jewish deli is coming to...
Westside Food Scene: Fresh Seafood and Ocean Views at Blue Plate Oysterette

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

Today on Westside Food Scene we visit Santa Monica’s Blue Plate Oysterette, serving fresh seafood with East Coast clam shack...
Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters

March 17, 2021

March 17, 2021

From Culver City Unified School District Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato?...
Drive-in Movies by the Sea in Marina Del Rey

March 16, 2021

March 16, 2021

The Princess Bride and Charlie and Chocolate Factory featured this weekend  Gather with your household to watch movies on the...
Juvenile Arrested for at Least 10 Armed Robberies in Culver City-Area

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

Culver City Police Department announce arrest 17-year-old in connection to series of armed robberies By Chad Withrop Culver City police...

A 2013 unplanned vent stack explosion at the SoCal natural gas storage facility in Playa Del Rey. Photo: Food & Water Watch.
Culver City Puts Pressure State to Close Natural Gas Storage Facility in Playa Del Rey

March 15, 2021

March 15, 2021

Culver City Council asking state for timeline and plan for closure By Toi Creel Culver City lawmakers are calling on...
Nearly 200-Unit Senior Housing Project Proposed

March 14, 2021

March 14, 2021

192-unit project proposed for Bellwood Avenue By Chad Winthrop A developer wants to build a 70-foot, nearly 200-unit eldercare facility...
Edify TV: Luxury Hotel Planned for Malibu

March 14, 2021

March 14, 2021

A terraced luxury hotel may be coming along PCH in Malibu. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Video: Westfield Culver City & Century City Company Selling U.S. Malls

March 12, 2021

March 12, 2021

A major shopping mall company is looking to sell off its U.S. properties, including two Westfield Culver City and Century...

Photo: Culver City Police Department.
Culver Police Seize 82 Pounds of Meth and Loaded Assault Rifle in Traffic Stop

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

Major weapons and narcotics bust this week by Culver City police By Chad Winthrop Culver City police seized 82 pounds...

What one sees before chowing down at Yellow Paper Burger. Photo: Instagram/Colin Fahrner.
LA Culinary Talents Highlighted at Culver City Pop-Up

March 11, 2021

March 11, 2021

LA Food Pop-Up Renaissance: A Series comes to Culver City’s Platform By Kerry Slater A series of pop-up restaurants are...

