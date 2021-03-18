Suspects Arrested for Westside Armed Robberies of People Wearing Rolex Watches

Two suspects arrested for series of armed robberies on the Westside

By Chad Winthrop

Police have arrested two suspects connected to a series of armed robberies targeting people wearing Rolex watches on the Westside.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, detectives have recognized a pattern of armed robberies occurring across the Westside.

“The suspects target individuals wearing high end watches, primarily Rolex watches,” the LAPD said.

The affected neighborhoods include Mar Vista, Venice, Mid-Wilshire, Melrose Shopping District, Culver City, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, according to police.

On March 11, LAPD detectives from Wilshire and Pacific Areas arrested two individuals involved in these Rolex robberies.

“Detectives believe that the suspects are part of an organized crew responsible for committing the series of robberies,” the LAPD said.

According to police, one Rolex watch was recovered and returned to its owner. In addition, detectives continue to actively pursue multiple leads in an effort to apprehend additional suspects.

“Suspect identification and evidence recovered during this investigation is being withheld at this time. Any further disclosure could compromise the investigation,” the LAPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact Wilshire Robbery Detectives B. Romero, Serial No. 36287, and S. Villatoro, Serial No. 40882 at 213-922-8266. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (323) 846-6553 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved”.