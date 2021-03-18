Culver City Senior Center Vaccination Clinic

Do you or someone you know over the age of 65 still need a vaccine? The Culver City Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department will be hosting a one-time only vaccination clinic for those age 65+ in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Health and Curative.

Who: anyone who lives or works in L.A. County and is age 65+

What: a Covid-19 vaccination clinic

When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 between 9 AM and 5 PM

Where: Culver City Senior Center – 4095 Overland Avenue, Culver City, CA 90232

Why: to get our community vaccinated

How: This vaccination clinic is appointment ONLY! To schedule an appointment, please call the PRCS Department at (310) 253-6700 or (310) 253-6650. You must speak to someone to make an appointment, please do not leave voicemails.

FAQs

This vaccination clinic is for 1st doses ONLY, 2nd doses will be scheduled at the event

We do not know if the vaccine will be Pfizer or Moderna

This is open to anyone who lives or works in LA County age 65+

Vaccines are limited so call to schedule an appointment as soon as possible

Visit the Culver City Coronavirus information page for general information about the City’s response to coronavirus. The current issue of the Culver City Senior Center Safer at Home guide can be found here.

City of Culver City