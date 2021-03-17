Community Arts Night Workshop Will Feature Creation of Political and Aspirational Posters

From Culver City Unified School District

Have you ever wanted to paint with coffee? Make a print with a potato? Create a collage with carrot juice? Then you’re in for a treat with the upcoming free Community Arts Night on Wednesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

Artist Victoria Delgadillo from Self-Help Graphics & Art Barrio Studio, will guide a virtual workshop that focuses on creating posters that are either political or aspirational. Social issues such as the environment, health care, peace and justice will be used to spark curiosity and send your creativity to new heights.

A materials list of art items to have on hand will be emailed after you register for the free event. Most items can be found around your house.

“CCUSD is so blessed to have such a variety of opportunities for our community to experience the arts in so many forms, from these outstanding arts organizations we have surrounding us throughout Southern California,” said Carol Zee, AVPA artistic director. “This evening of making posters from items you have around the house is going to spark so much creativity and be so much fun.”

The mission of Self-Help Graphics & Art Barrio Mobile Art Studio (BMAS) is to nurture emerging artists and present Latino art to a broad audience, and address the vast demographic that is Los Angeles, while also expanding our audiences and community beyond the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights communities.

The event begins at 7 p.m, with a 45-minute art lesson followed by a 15-minute Q&A. Register here. This, and all of the CCUSD Community Arts Nights, are made possible through a generous grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment.