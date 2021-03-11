Culver Police Seize 82 Pounds of Meth and Loaded Assault Rifle in Traffic Stop

Major weapons and narcotics bust this week by Culver City police

By Chad Winthrop

Culver City police seized 82 pounds of meth and an loaded illegal assault rifle after a traffic stop.

According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on March 9 around 7:30 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Slauson Avenue and Buckingham Parkway.

CCPD says after contacting the two occupants, officers developed cause to search the vehicle. Inside the vehicle officers located a loaded and illegally possessed assault rifle, two loaded handguns and a pproximately 21 pounds of methamphetamine.

The two occupants were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance while armed. According to police, officers then responded to a Culver City hotel, located at 6161 W. Centinela Avenue, where the occupants of the vehicle were staying.

After obtaining a search warrant, a search of the room was executed which yielded an additional 61 lbs. of methamphetamine.