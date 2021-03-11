John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near Venice Boardwalk. This video brought to you by School of Rock.
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
Illegal Street Racing in Westside Neighborhoods
March 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Street racers and car clubs on PCH and surrounding neighborhoods have residents concerned about safety. This video was brought to...
Dogtown Media CEO Meets With WIPO and UN on Future of Mobile Apps
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Dogtown Media CEO and Venice local Marc Fischer recently met with the United Nations WIPO Agency and Kenyan Entrepreneurs at...
Westsiders Getting Vaccinated at Higher Rates
March 10, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New data suggests Westside neighborhoods are receiving more Covid-19 Vaccines then other areas in Los Angeles, this video brought to...
Westside Boy Raising Money to Find Cure for Twin’s Genetic Disorder
March 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside boy for the fifth year in a row is raising money to help find a cure for his...
Should Grocery Store Employees Receive Hazard Pay?
March 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
On Feb.24th City Council voted 14-1 in favor of grocery store workers and drug retail workers making an extra $5...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.
February 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins
February 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...Read more
POPULAR
Arrest Made in Murder of Beloved Venice Photographer
John DeCindis, Photographer, Artist, and Venice local passed away on Saturday, February 27th, from injuries sustained after violent assault near...Read more