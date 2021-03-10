March 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sydney Kamlager Wins Special Election for State Senate District Encompassing Culver City

Sydney Kamlager in downtown Culver City. Photo: Courtsey.

Democratic Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager beats Culver City Councilmember Daniel Lee by a wide margin

By Toi Creel

Democratic Assemblymember Sydney Kamlager recently won a special election for a seat representing parts of the Westside, beating out a member of Culver City Council.

In a race with seven other candidates, Kamlager received two-thirds of the vote in a March 2 special election for the 30th Senate District seat. The contest wasis to fill the seat left vacant by recently-elected Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Senate District 30 includes Culver City, Ladera Heights and Westmont along with the Crenshaw, Downtown and Florence neighborhoods of Los Angeles.

Kamlager received 67.67 percent of the vote, with Democrat and Culver City Councilman Daniel Lee coming in second with 13.46 percent of the tally. Coming in third was Republican Businessman Joe Lisuzzo at 6.69 percent and fourth place was Democrat and lawyer Cheryl C. Turner with 5.68 percent. In total 10.35 percent of eligible voters participated in this election.

“I’m ready,” Kamlager said in a Facebook post via her personal page. “Some want to win to claim it as their own. If you know me, that is far from who I am. You grow power when you share power. You share power when you are honest, open, and engaged.”

Among the issues Kamlager has listed as a priotty include criminal justice reform, housing to homelessness and climate change.

During her time as an assemblywoman Kamlager drafted AB 1950, a bill that was passed setting a maximum term of two years for felony offenses and one year for misdemeanor offenses. Previously misdemeanor probations could be enforced for a maximum of three years with felony probation being enforced for as long as the maximum possible prison sentence. In addition, she co-authored Assembly Constitutional Amendment 6, which allows people on parole to vote and became Proposition 17 on the November general election ballot. Kamlager also co-authored Senate Bill 54 and its companion Assembly Bill 1080, to drastically reduce single-use plastics and packaging in California.

In addition to being a member of the State Assembly, Kamlager also served as a member of the Los Angeles Community College District Board of Trustees from 2015-18 and the Los Angeles County Commission on Children and Families.

in Culver City, Featured, News, Politics
Related Posts
A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting Victor Valencia last year. Photo: LAPD.
Crime + Courts, crimes, Featured

Family of Mentally-Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Sues LAPD

March 10, 2021

Read more
March 10, 2021

Victor Valencia’s family takes legal action By Toi Creel The family of a mentally-ill man killed by police is taking...

Photo: Culver City Backpacks for Kids (Facebook).
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Spring Into Action With Culver City Unified Food Drive

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

CCUSD spring food drive now until March 15 By TJ Montemer Spring into action and help make sure Culver City...
Art, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color

March 9, 2021

Read more
March 9, 2021

Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: A Look at the Culver City Police Drone Program

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

The Culver City Police and Fire departments have been using drones for nearly two years as part of a pilot...

Mar Vista Gardens. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

March 8, 2021

Read more
March 8, 2021

LAPD says incident possibly gang-related Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens...

North and south elevations of a office building planned in Baldwin Hills. Credit: Gensler.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Baldwin Hills May Get 329,000-Square-Foot Office Building

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

Developers submit plans for Jefferson Creative Campus project  By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a 329,000-square-foot office building...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...

A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble

March 5, 2021

Read more
March 5, 2021

A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Dining, Featured, News

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture

March 4, 2021

Read more
March 4, 2021

Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured

Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts

March 1, 2021

Read more
March 1, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 26, 2021

Read more
February 26, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR