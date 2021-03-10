March 10, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Family of Mentally-Ill Man Fatally Shot by Police in Culver City Sues LAPD

A bicycle part the LAPD says an officer mistook for a gun before fatally shooting Victor Valencia last year. Photo: LAPD.

Victor Valencia’s family takes legal action

By Toi Creel

The family of a mentally-ill man killed by police is taking legal action against the Los Angeles Police Department.

Victor Valencia, 31, was shot in Culver City in January 2020 by the LAPD while holding a bicycle part that officers say resembled a handgun.

Valencia’s parents have filed a federal lawsuit against the City of LA, alleging that Valencia’s rights were violated by the officer who confronted and shot him — LAPD Sergeant Colin Langsdale, according to the LA Times.

Within the lawsuit, Valencia’s family also alleges that the signs of his mental illness were ignored and that the officer “failed to deescalate” the situation. Because Valencia was fired at multiple times, the lawsuit also alleges that the force taken against their son was “excessive and unreasonable”. In addition, the family also says that post-shooting, officers failed to provide adequate medical aid. They also allege that the officers involved in the situation were not properly trained nor disciplined.

The lawsuit comes following a late November vote by the LA police commission which cleared Langsdale of administrative punishment or discipline, saying that the shooting was deemed within grounds of department policy. According to the report, which initially showed Langsdale responding to a call at the corner of South Sepulveda and S. Venice Boulevard, the Sergeant did not have his body camera activated until after the shooting had occurred and Valencia was already on the ground. According to witnesses on the scene, they also believed that Valencia had a gun instead of a bicycle part. His family still believes, according to the lawsuit, that the officer should have taken more tactics to recognize Valencia’s mental health issues.

