Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.
Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color
Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation
March 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAPD says incident possibly gang-related Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens...
Baldwin Hills May Get 329,000-Square-Foot Office Building
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Developers submit plans for Jefferson Creative Campus project By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a 329,000-square-foot office building...
More Coastal Housing for the Westside?
More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion
A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...
One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide
March 5, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble
A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture
March 4, 2021 Staff Report
Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?
March 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts
March 1, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?
Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
