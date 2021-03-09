March 9, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Edify TV: Giving Mar Vista More Color

Downtown Mar Vista will be getting more colorful thanks to new murals from six local artists. Learn more in this video made possible by The Bike Shop.

in Art, Featured, News, Westside Wellness
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: A Look at the Culver City Police Drone Program

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

The Culver City Police and Fire departments have been using drones for nearly two years as part of a pilot...

Mar Vista Gardens. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Mar Vista Gardens Fatal Shooting Under Investigation

March 8, 2021

March 8, 2021

LAPD says incident possibly gang-related Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the Mar Vista Gardens...

North and south elevations of a office building planned in Baldwin Hills. Credit: Gensler.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Baldwin Hills May Get 329,000-Square-Foot Office Building

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

Developers submit plans for Jefferson Creative Campus project  By Sam Catanzaro A developer wants to build a 329,000-square-foot office building...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

More Coastal Housing for the Westside?

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

More affordable housing may be coming to Westside coastal neighborhoods. Learn more in this video made possible by School of...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Westside High-Rise Nears Completion

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

A Westside high-rise checking in at over 30 stories is nearing has topped-out, the first building of this size built...

A Palms rubbish fire burns Tuesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Featured, News

One Dead Following Palms Homeless Encampment Fire in Possible Homicide

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

One fatality in Tuesday incident By Chad Winthrop One person was found dead at a Palms homeless encampment this week...
Culver City, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble

March 5, 2021

March 5, 2021

A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Dining, Featured, News

Video: Indoor Dining Close to Returning in LA County

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Indoor dining could return to LA County very soon. Learn more and hear what diners have to say in this...

Photo: n/naka (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture

March 4, 2021

March 4, 2021

Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
video, Westside Wellness

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured

Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts

March 1, 2021

March 1, 2021

Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
Featured, News, Real Estate

‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Metro Paying Homage to Historical Black Architect

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

The Metro Purple Line Extension is paying homage to a historical black architect known for his works across the Westside....
Edify Tv, News, Real Estate

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?

February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021

Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...

