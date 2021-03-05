A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble
Two-Michelin Starred Restaurant in Palms Opening New Venture
March 4, 2021 Staff Report
Team behind n/naka opening ekiben bento box restaurant called n/soto By Kerry Slater The team behind a two-Michelin Starred restaurant...
Man Brandishes Knife and Threatens Customer at Culver City Dunkin’ Donuts
March 1, 2021 Staff Report
Culver City police searching for suspect in Feb. 24 incident Culver City police are searching for a man who raised...
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?
Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Nearly 20 Culver City Restaurants Taking Part in in dineL.A.
February 25, 2021 Westside Today Staff
First ‘spring’ season of culinary event to begin first week in March By Kerry Slater Nearly 20 Culver City restaurants will...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City
February 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX
February 24, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business
February 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Police release footage of Feb 14 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are asking the public for help identifying a man...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble
A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.Read more
POPULAR
Culver Gym Facing Legal Trouble
A Culver City gymnastics center is facing some legal trouble. Learn more in this video made possible by SMC.Read more