Quinn’s Coco For The Cure Raises Awareness and Kindness.

The 5th annual Quinn’s Coco for the cure event hosted a drive through coco stand bringing together the community and raising awareness about Angelman syndrome. This video brought to you by School of Rock.

What is the Best Club of 2020 on the Westside?

March 1, 2021

LaGrange Cycling Club was awarded club of the year for 2020, learn more about what makes this club so unique....
A Bookstore Amplifying Social Change

March 1, 2021

Village Well Books & Coffee is offering books, food, and community focused social impact. Learn more in this video brought...
Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

February 25, 2021

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, hear is her story....
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park

February 23, 2021

Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods

February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

February 16, 2021

A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...

