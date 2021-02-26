Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City campus has sold for for $160 million. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Sony Pictures Animation’s Culver City Campus Sells for $160 Million
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...
Video: Closing Down Westside Oil Field?
Officials are discussing closing a Westside oil field sitting on hundreds of acres of prime coastal land. Learn more in...
Video: Closing Streets to Allow for More Outdoor Dining?
February 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A drunk driver recently crashed into a Santa Monica outdoor dining area, bringing attention to a proposal that would close...
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn...
Free Sandwiches as Inventive Sandwich Shop to Open in Culver City
February 24, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Ike’s Love & Sandwiches bringing inventive sandwiches to Culver City By Kerry Slater A California chain featuring a menu of...
Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX
February 24, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family...
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business
February 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Police release footage of Feb 14 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are asking the public for help identifying a man...
Westside Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking on Westside By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Westside Hotel to Homeless Shelter Sparks Debate
February 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A proposal to convert a Westside hotel into a homeless shelter has sparked a debate. Learn more in this video...
Housing Backers Start Facing Post-Pandemic Reality
By Tom Elias, Columnist The mysterious blindness that apparently affected California’s top legislative housing advocates all through 2020 seems to...
Westside Pharmacy Involved in Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme
February 18, 2021 Staff Report
Compounding pharmacy and owner plead guilty to health care fraud and kickback Scheme that led to $14 million in payments...
Culver City Becomes More Mobile With Unanimous City Council MOVE Vote
February 18, 2021 Staff Report
Unanimous vote earlier this month By Toi Creel A plan to make Culver City more bike and pedestrian friendly is...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...Read more
POPULAR
‘Safe Camping’ at the VA is Open To All Homeless Veterans
The “safe camping” program is geared toward getting homeless Veterans off the streets and provides a way to transition from...Read more