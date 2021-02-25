February 26, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Westside local Chloe Temtchine receives life-saving, double-lung transplant.

Chloe Temtchine is an award-winning singer, songwriter, and speaker who recently received a life-saving, double-lung transplant, here is her story. Brought to you by School of Rock.

in video
Related Posts
Education, video, Westside Wellness

Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
video, Westside Wellness

What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?

February 23, 2021

Read more
February 23, 2021

From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
video

Valley to the Westside in Under 20 Minutes?

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

The fantasy of getting to the Valley from the Westside in under 20 minutes, even during rush hour, is one...
video

The Perfect Night Out with WE Drive-Ins

February 22, 2021

Read more
February 22, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has redefined the drive in movie experience with new release films, artisan dining options from local restaurants, and...
News, video

Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
video

Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods

February 18, 2021

Read more
February 18, 2021

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
video, Westside Wellness

Is roller skating having a resurgence?

February 9, 2021

Read more
February 9, 2021

Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
video

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
News, video

Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Read more
February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

Read more
February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
video

Westside Heroes Supported by New Directions for Veterans

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

New Directions for Veterans is a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to homeless veterans throughout Los Angeles...
video

Banning Fast-Food Chains to Preserve Character?

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Lawmakers have permanently banned fast food chains from a popular Westside shopping and tourist destination, brought to you by 911...
News, video

Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
video

Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
News, video

Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR