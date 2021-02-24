February 25, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon

LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn more in this video made possible by Windsor Row Townhomes.

in Edify Tv
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park

February 23, 2021

Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?

February 16, 2021

Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor

February 16, 2021

A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?

February 15, 2021

A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

February 14, 2021

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Crime + Courts, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 11, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 7, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...

