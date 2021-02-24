LA Metro could begin offering fare-less rides as early as next year as part of a $300+ million program. Learn more in this video made possible by Windsor Row Townhomes.
Video: Free LA Metro Rides Could Begin Soon
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
February 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
January 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
