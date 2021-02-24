February 24, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Missing 21-Year-Old Last Seen Near LAX

Family of Nin-Munajuy Melton seeking public assistance in search

A missing 21-year-old woman was last seen near LAX, her family and police say.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on February 4, 2021, Nin-Munajuy Melton was last seen in the 5800 block of West Century Boulevard and has not been seen or heard from since.

Nin-Munajuy is described as a Black female, 21-years-old, black hair, and brown eyes. She stands 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds, police say.

If you have seen or have any information regarding Nin-Munajuy Melton’s whereabouts, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s unit at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

