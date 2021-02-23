Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Need Help Finding a Job or Completing Your Degree?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library has many online resources to help you find a job and get hired. They also offer...
What is available at the Santa Monica Public Library during the pandemic?
February 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
From curbside pick up, virtual programs, audiobooks, and movies Santa Monica Public Library has many wonderful things to enjoy while...
Police Looking for Man Who Stole Cash Register From Culver City Business
February 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Police release footage of Feb 14 incident By Chad Winthrop Police are asking the public for help identifying a man...
Westside Home Sales Spike in Part due to ‘Silicon Beach’ Transplants
February 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Annual report shows single-family home sales spiking on Westside By Sam Catanzaro A recent report says that single-family home sales...
Westside Pharmacy Involved in Health Care Fraud and Kickback Scheme
Compounding pharmacy and owner plead guilty to health care fraud and kickback Scheme that led to $14 million in payments...
Culver City Becomes More Mobile With Unanimous City Council MOVE Vote
Unanimous vote earlier this month By Toi Creel A plan to make Culver City more bike and pedestrian friendly is...
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...
NYC-Chefs’ Korean Fine Dining Takeout Leaves the West LA
Naemo moves from Sawtelle-area to Koreatown By Kerry Slater Two prominent New York City chefs running a Korean fine-dining pop-up...
Mar Vista Farm-to-Table Bodega Eyeing Second Westside Storefront
Lady & Larder is opening its second storefront in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater An artisan bodega (owned by two...
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist
A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks
Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...Read more
POPULAR
Video: Help Shape the Future of This Culver City Park
Public input is needed to help shape the future of this Culver City Park. Learn more in this video made...Read more