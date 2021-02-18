Mar Vista Farm-to-Table Bodega Eyeing Second Westside Storefront

Lady & Larder is opening its second storefront in Santa Monica

By Kerry Slater

An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing in cheese and charcuterie boards will open its second Westside location in Santa Monica.

As reported by What Now Los Angeles, Lady & Larder is opening its second storefront on May 1 at 828 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica. Owned by two sisters Sarah Simms Hendrix and Boo Simms, the store currently has a popular location in Mar Vista at 3759 Sawtelle Boulevard.

Patrons can expect everything from sandwiches, salads, cheese, cured meats, beer, wine, desserts and more, all featuring many ingredients sourced from the Santa Monica Farmers Market.

“We have cooked all over the West Coast – in private homes and planes, in the middle of vineyards, in backyards, in big warehouses, under tents, up in the mountains and down by the sea. And what these experiences have given us, is a profound respect and sense of gratitude for the process of growing, preparing and cooking food for people we love,” reads their website. “Our goal is simple: Use the best stuff we can get our hands on. We have found that the finest ingredients come from small-batch producers and we, like you, know there are no substitutes for quality. We offer some incredible products and we are committed to doing them justice by curating the best possible combinations on our boards for you.”