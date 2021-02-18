Culver City Becomes More Mobile With Unanimous City Council MOVE Vote

Unanimous vote earlier this month

By Toi Creel

A plan to make Culver City more bike and pedestrian friendly is moving forward.

On Feb. 1, 2021, a special City Council meeting was held where council voted a unanimous yes to MOVE Culver City. The plan increases mobility corridors in the city, adding bus lanes and protected bike lanes, something that has been discussed for several years.

While Council voted in favor of the plan citing it as a way to help with traffic and road congestion, some local businesses were less than enthusiastic about the plan. Many cited there needed to be more research done and asked for more studies.

Neill Brower, representing Culver City Toyota/Honda, brought up the concern with CEQA standards being a reason to delay. He cited his issues writing a letter to the city. Michael Hackman of Hackman Capital Partners, said that though mobility was something necessary in downtown, limiting vehicle traffic was not necessarily what they were hoping for. City Attorney Carol Schwab made mention that all legal standards were up to par with the project and that environmental law did not apply.

Despite the hesitance, more than 60 community residents spoke in favor of the plan.

To check out more information about the project, you can head to http://moveculvercity.com/