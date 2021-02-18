While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his dogs around 5pm on February 10th. Brought to you by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute.
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
Catalytic Converter Theft Spikes In Westside Neighborhoods
February 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise, what vehicles are most at risk and prevention techniques in this video brought...
NYC-Chefs’ Korean Fine Dining Takeout Leaves the West LA
Naemo moves from Sawtelle-area to Koreatown By Kerry Slater Two prominent New York City chefs running a Korean fine-dining pop-up...
Mar Vista Farm-to-Table Bodega Eyeing Second Westside Storefront
Lady & Larder is opening its second storefront in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater An artisan bodega (owned by two...
Food Review: Highway Robbery on PCH
An unmemorable breakfast burrito at Rockwell Kitchen By Kerry Slater A gourmet food truck on Pacific Coast Highway near the...
Edify TV: Westside Schools to Reopen?
February 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Health officials have given the green light for certain Los Angeles schools to begin in-person instruction but Westside parents may...
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...
Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist
A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks
Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Couple Dining at Culver City Sushi Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint in Latest Such Incident in Area
February 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Incident occurs on Valentine’s Day at local sushi restaurant By Chad Winthrop A Valentine’s Day dinner took a turn for...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development
Community survey now online until February 19th The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Another Attempted Robbery Near Westfield Culver City
February 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Incident occurs on Green Valley Circle Feb. 7 By Chad Winthrop An attempted street robbery recently occurred near Westfield Culver...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...Read more
POPULAR
Asian Woman Verbally Assaulted in Racially Motivated Attack
While walking near the intersection of Bundy and Montana an Asian woman was verbally assaulted by a man walking his...Read more