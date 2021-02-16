A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
Culver High Student Named National Merit Scholarship Finalist
A Culver City High School student is up for national honors! Last week, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)...
Local Teen Catching Big Waves at Mavericks
Beck Adler, an 18 year old Venice local is taking on big waves at Mavericks in Northern California in this...
Edify TV: Congestion Fee for the Westside?
A report was recently released looking into the feasibility of implementing congestion fees for Los Angeles, including on Westside roadways....
Couple Dining at Culver City Sushi Restaurant Robbed at Gunpoint in Latest Such Incident in Area
February 15, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Incident occurs on Valentine’s Day at local sushi restaurant By Chad Winthrop A Valentine’s Day dinner took a turn for...
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey...
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development
Community survey now online until February 19th The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Another Attempted Robbery Near Westfield Culver City
February 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Incident occurs on Green Valley Circle Feb. 7 By Chad Winthrop An attempted street robbery recently occurred near Westfield Culver...
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich
February 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Beloved Westside Curry House to Close After Over Three Decades
February 11, 2021 Staff Report
Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month By Kerry Slater A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Boston-Style Pizzeria Opening in Culver City
February 11, 2021 Staff Report
Upper Crust Pizzeria opening in downtown Culver City By Toi Creel Can’t get enough of thin crust pizza? A popular...
Is roller skating having a resurgence?
February 9, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Roller skating seems to be all over social media nowadays, but this hobby has been around for decades, learn more...
Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Get Ready to Dance at Culver City Unified’s Community Art Night
February 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Have you and your students been spending too much time sitting in front of Zooms? Now is your chance to...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...Read more
POPULAR
Video: Local Teen Looking for Baking Successor
A Westside teen who for years has been baking cakes for Upward Bound students is looking for a successor. Learn...Read more