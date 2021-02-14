February 14, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market

A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey home in the country. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.

in Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development

February 12, 2021

February 12, 2021

Community survey now online until February 19th The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan...
Crime + Courts, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Another Attempted Robbery Near Westfield Culver City

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Incident occurs on Green Valley Circle Feb. 7 By Chad Winthrop An attempted street robbery recently occurred near Westfield Culver...

The OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...

Photo: Hurry Curry of Tokyo (Facebook).
Dining, Featured, News

Beloved Westside Curry House to Close After Over Three Decades

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month  By Kerry Slater  A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...

A sharp looking pie from Upper Crust Pizzeria. Photo: Facebook.
Dining, Featured, News

Boston-Style Pizzeria Opening in Culver City

February 11, 2021

February 11, 2021

Upper Crust Pizzeria opening in downtown Culver City By Toi Creel Can’t get enough of thin crust pizza? A popular...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Business, Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Get the Most out of Your Tax Filing With Mofrad Financial Solutions

February 9, 2021

February 9, 2021

Local finance firm meeting the needs of small/medium sized businesses and individuals Tax season is fast approaching – and to...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Armed Robbery at Culver City 7-Eleven

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Robbery occurs over the weekend at 7-Eleven on Sepulveda By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a man wanted for...
News, video

Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

February 8, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Real Estate, video

Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods

February 5, 2021

February 5, 2021

As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...

