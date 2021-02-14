A Westside mansion that took 600 workers nearly a decade to build has hit the market as the most pricey home in the country. Learn more in this video made possible by Santa Monica College.
Video: America’s Most Expensive Home Hits the Westside Market
Is Hunter Biden Renting a Home on the Venice Canals?
Federal agents, blacked-out SUVs and other government vehicles around the Venice Canals could be security for Hunter Biden, learn more...
Media Park Revitalization Conceptual Plan Development
Community survey now online until February 19th The cities of Culver City and Los Angeles are developing a conceptual plan...
Rising Crime to Blame for Potential Closure of Ben & Jerry’s in Venice?
Ben and Jerry’s on the Venice beach boardwalk is facing closure citing the rising crime and unsanitary conditions on the...
Another Attempted Robbery Near Westfield Culver City
February 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Incident occurs on Green Valley Circle Feb. 7 By Chad Winthrop An attempted street robbery recently occurred near Westfield Culver...
Food Review: OMG That’s a Good Sandwich
February 11, 2021 Westside Today Staff
The pricey yet stellar OMG sandwich from Heroic Italian in Santa Monica By Kerry Slater A Twitter thread showcasing the best sandwiches...
Beloved Westside Curry House to Close After Over Three Decades
February 11, 2021 Staff Report
Hurry Curry of Tokyo to serve last meal end of month By Kerry Slater A longtime Sawtelle restaurant is closing...
Boston-Style Pizzeria Opening in Culver City
February 11, 2021 Staff Report
Upper Crust Pizzeria opening in downtown Culver City By Toi Creel Can’t get enough of thin crust pizza? A popular...
Video: Culver Teen’s ‘Lasagna Cures Cancer’ Fundraiser
A Culver City high-school student is teaming up with a popular Italian market for a worthy and delicious cause: a “Lasagna...
Get the Most out of Your Tax Filing With Mofrad Financial Solutions
February 9, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Local finance firm meeting the needs of small/medium sized businesses and individuals Tax season is fast approaching – and to...
Edify TV: Lawsuits Filed Against Ballona Wetlands Project
Two lawsuits have been filed seeking to stop a Ballona Wetlands restoration project, saying the plan would “allow for the...
Armed Robbery at Culver City 7-Eleven
February 8, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Robbery occurs over the weekend at 7-Eleven on Sepulveda By Chad Winthrop Police are searching for a man wanted for...
Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service: Culver City Beat – February, 8, 2021
February 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Julian Dixon Library Now Open For Sidewalk Service * 30 Bus...
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made...
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
