A six-story apartment building is planned in the Palms area may replace two homes. Learn more in this video made possible by School of Rock.
Edify TV: Two Palms Homes on the Chopping Block
Edify TV: Boutique Hotel Replacing Westside Strip Mall?
A boutique hotel with landscaped terraces planned is planned to replace a Westside strip mall. Learn more in this video...
Home Sales Spike In Westside Neighborhoods
February 5, 2021 Juliet Lemar
As demand soars for larger luxury homes some Westside neighborhoods have seen a spike in home sales, learn more in...
Westside’s Only Winter Homeless Shelter Opens
LAHSA’s Winter Shelter Program includes 30 beds at Venice’s Oakwood Recreation Center By Sam Catanzaro A winter homeless shelter is...
Chicken Pop-Up Coming to Culver City-Area
Westside Dining Beat February 4, 2021 Artisan Bodega Coming to Santa Monica An artisan bodega (owned by two sisters) specializing...
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Staff Report
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...
Culver City Students Invited to Participate in ‘Water Is Life’ Art Contest
February 4, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Submissions due via regular mail or e-mail by Friday, March 19, 2021 By Chad Winthrop Culver City students are invited...
CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Culver City Unified Celebrates National School Counseling Week
The Culver City Unified School District is celebrating National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,”...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
February 2, 2021 Westside Today Staff
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Election Season Continues in Culver City
February 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Special election for state Senate seat begins By Staff Writer Election season continues in Culver City where the County registrar...
Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission
Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
January 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
