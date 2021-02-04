National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving up mouthwatering Detroit-style pies with a view to match.
Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza
Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar
February 4, 2021 Staff Report
Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible...
Culver City Students Invited to Participate in ‘Water Is Life’ Art Contest
February 4, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Submissions due via regular mail or e-mail by Friday, March 19, 2021 By Chad Winthrop Culver City students are invited...
CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State
CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Culver City Unified Celebrates National School Counseling Week
The Culver City Unified School District is celebrating National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,”...
We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica
February 2, 2021 Westside Today Staff
WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Election Season Continues in Culver City
February 1, 2021 Westside Today Staff
Special election for state Senate seat begins By Staff Writer Election season continues in Culver City where the County registrar...
Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021
February 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission
Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed
The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center
January 29, 2021 Westside Today Staff
A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Move Culver City Project: Downtown Corridor
Public Invited to Take Survey about Street Pavement Designs On May 18, 2020, the City Council of the City of Culver City directed staff to plan and...
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside
January 28, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
