February 4, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Valentine’s Day Beachfront Dining at Shutters and Hotel Casa Del Mar

A couple at Courtyard at 1 Pico. Photos: Courtesy.

Beachfront al fresco dining at side-by-side on the sand hotels

With restrictions lifted in Los Angeles making outdoor dining possible again, Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar are excited to be reopening all of their beachfront al fresco restaurants to locals and guests just in time for Valentine’s Day. 

Santa Monica’s premier luxury hotels, side-by-side on the sand, have added an elegant canopy to Terrazza Beachside Patio as well as Family Style Sunday Suppers and at Coast Beach Café and Bar.  The Courtyard at 1 Pico pop up returns on February 10th, arguably the most romantic al fresco spot in Santa Monica. 

“We are thrilled to be back and we have another exciting al fresco announcement coming this month,” hints Franck Savoy, Corporate Director of Food and Beverage for the hotels. “Keep an eye on the Shutters on the Beach Instagram and Facebook feeds next week to find out!”

Coast Beach Café and Bar opened February 1st . This iconic casual beachfront location is where Craft Cocktails, Mediterranean Quinoa Bowls and Chilean Seabass await. To reserve a table visit: 
https://www.opentable.com/coast
https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/coast

Terrazza Beachside Patio also reopened on February 1st. Chef Gemma Gray has brought back her Wagyu Short Ribs and Black Squid Ink Saffron Linguine. She has also added her delicious (and Instagram ready) Seafood Paella for Sunday Suppers.

To reserve a table, visit:
https://www.opentable.com/terrazza-santa-monica
https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/terrazza-lounge

The Courtyard at 1 Pico will reopen February 10th. Shutters iconic entrance will be transformed once again to a romantic garden setting under the stars for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. Enjoy a classic Kir Royal as you select from the weekly market menu and 1 Pico coastal specialties. To reserve a table visit:

https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/1-pico
https://www.opentable.com/r/1-pico-santa-monica

An ocean view suite at Hotel Casa del Mar.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar are also offering a Stay More, Save More package. You can save up to 20% depending on your length of stay and it includes a one-time hotel credit to use in the restaurants. This offer is subject to availability at the time of reservation and blackout dates may apply, click the links below for more details

To book your stay at Shutters on the Beach visit:
https://www.shuttersonthebeach.com/booking#/booking/step-1?promo=MKTSSA

Or for Casa del Mar visit:
https://www.hotelcasadelmar.com/booking#/booking/step-1?promo=MKTSSA

If you choose to stay at home for Valentine’s Day weekend, Shutters on the Beach and Hotel Casa del Mar are also preparing a three-course dinner for takeaway or delivery. Diners can choose from Grilled Wagyu Short Ribs to Chilean Sea Bass topped off with the Chef’s Valentine Sweetart dessert. Place your order now via Tock: https://www.exploretock.com/shuttersonthebeach

in Dining, Featured, News
Related Posts
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Detroit-Style Pies at Venice Way Pizza

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

National Pizza Day is Tuesday, February 9 so on Westside Food Scene this week we visit Venice Way Pizza, serving...

One of the 2020 Water is Life Student Art Contest winning submissions submitted by a Culver City Middle School 7th grade student. Photo: WestBasin.org.
Education, Featured, News

Culver City Students Invited to Participate in ‘Water Is Life’ Art Contest

February 4, 2021

Read more
February 4, 2021

Submissions due via regular mail or e-mail by Friday, March 19, 2021 By Chad Winthrop Culver City students are invited...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

CVS to Carry Out COVID-19 Vaccines in State

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

CVS will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations on Thursday, February 11 at 100 CVS Pharmacy locations across...
Education, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Culver City Unified Celebrates National School Counseling Week

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

The Culver City Unified School District is celebrating National School Counseling Week 2021, “School Counselors: All in for All Students,”...
Featured, News

We-Drive Ins Opening New Location In Santa Monica

February 2, 2021

Read more
February 2, 2021

WE Drive-Ins has announced the opening of an exclusive premiere drive-in experience featuring all new release films, with their newest...
Culver City, Featured, News

Election Season Continues in Culver City

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Special election for state Senate seat begins By Staff Writer Election season continues in Culver City where the County registrar...
News, video

Culver City Fire Department 92% Vaccinated Against Covid-19: Culver City Beat – February, 1, 2021

February 1, 2021

Read more
February 1, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Apple Office Space Near Completion After 2 Years of Construction...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seats Open on the Culver City Committee on Homelessness, Parks and Recreation Commission

January 31, 2021

Read more
January 31, 2021

Want to get involved in city planning? There are currently five open seats for Culver City commissions and committees. Announcement...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Video: Santa Monica Sears Repurposed

January 31, 2021

Read more
January 31, 2021

The mid-century Streamline Moderne-designed Sears building in downtown Santa Monica is getting repurposed. Learn more in this video made possible...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Team Selected to Redevelop West LA Civic Center

January 29, 2021

Read more
January 29, 2021

A team has been selected to redevelop the worn-down West Los Angeles Civic Center. Learn more in this video made...
Culver City, Featured, News, Traffic + Transportation

Move Culver City Project: Downtown Corridor

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Public Invited to Take Survey about Street Pavement Designs On May 18, 2020, the City Council of the City of Culver City directed staff to plan and...
News, video

Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees...
Dining, Featured, News, Uncategorized

Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Food Scene: Take a Bite Out of Benny’s Tacos

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

Today on the Westside Food Scene we visit Benny’s Tacos & Rotisserie Chicken. With locations in Santa Monica, Culver City...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Westside Bagel & Lox Standouts

January 28, 2021

Read more
January 28, 2021

National Bagel and Lox Day is approaching so here are some Westside places serving the timeless combo properly in this...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR