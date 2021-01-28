Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees
* Could Elementary Schools Reopen In A Few Weeks?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.
Culver City Looks to Fill Seats on Boards, Commissions, and Committees: Culver City Beat – January, 28, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
January 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...
Smashburger Headed Closer to Westside
January 28, 2021 Staff Report
Westside Food Beat January 28, 2021 By Kerry Slater Popular Marina del Rey Deli Temporarily Closes Despite outdoor dining expected...
Looking For A Tax Expert?
January 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mofrad Financial Solutions is a full-service financial firm in the heart of Los Angeles. With more than 20 years of...
Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night
Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights...
New Medical Center Planned for Westside
January 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A medical office and research center is planned to rise in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made...
Sheriff’s Department Investigating Death of Bleeding Man Who Was Handcuffed by Culver City Police
January 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department looking into January 13 incident By Sam Catanzaro Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of...
Edify TV: Residents Frustrated With Local Country Club
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Westside residents living near one of the most exclusive LA county clubs have a bone to pick in this video...
Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February: Culver City Beat – January, 25, 2021
January 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Parking Enforcement Relaxed Through February * First Baptist Church Of Venice...
Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum
WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event...
Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood
A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...
Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal
January 22, 2021 Westside Today Staff
City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?
January 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
NEWSLETTER
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!
RECENT POSTS
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...Read more
POPULAR
Edify TV: Fire-Prone Park Getting Important Upgrade
A fire-prone park near a Westside neighborhood is getting an important upgrade intended to prevent future blazes. Brought to you...Read more