Enjoy Family Game Night With Two Bit Circus at Free CCUSD Community Arts Night

Thanks to a grant from Sony Pictures Entertainment, CCUSD is excited to host a series of free Community Art Nights to highlight many of the fantastic art organizations that work in Culver City.

Come create with us and learn how these organizations contribute to the artistic fabric of our city.

On January 27 at 7 p.m. mark your calendar for Family Game Night with Two Bit Circus, a live-streamed game show where you play from home. You’ll compete with everyone else like you playing from the comfort of their couch. Some lucky players will join us live on the air, team up and show off their treasure trove of useless knowledge. Sit back, relax, engage, and enjoy the show!

See below for more upcoming CCUSD Community Art Event Nights.

January 27 – Family Game Night with Two Bit Circus

February 12 – Cumbia Dance Party with Ballet Folklorico Flor de Mayo

February 17 – Comic Workshop with Venice Arts

From Culver City Unified School District