Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum

WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event that brings together the Westside Mayors for a candid discussion of each Mayor’s priorities for 2021, the land use policy issues of importance to each city, and provides the opportunity to understand the different ways in which these unique cities are responding to current issues in what is already another extraordinary year!

In 2021, our Mayors will be faced with a myriad of issues, including the central conflict of land use and social and racial equity, police reform, and housing and homelessness – all within an environment of shrinking budgets resulting from the pandemic.

To begin to address these complex matters, what are the cities’ near-term responses to retail spaces left vacant by the pandemic? How are cities going to change as a result of the pandemic and what temporary COVID policies would the Mayors like to see adopted permanently (such as encouraging telecommuting to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, greater diversity in housing typologies and private outdoor space, growing park space for all community members, or allowing outdoor dining to remain permanently)? How are the cities working to address structural racial and social injustices in land use and government agencies’ operations? What measures are cities considering to address police reform and community mental health? What is the outlook for public transit and the extension of the Purple Line Subway? And what does all of this mean for the cities’ plans to address climate change?

Join us to hear directly from the decision makers on these and other topics as we consider land use policy on the Westside in 2021.


Panelists:
Mayor Lester Friedman, City of Beverly Hills
Mayor Alex Fisch, City of Culver City
Mayor Sue Himmelrich, City of Santa Monica
Mayor Lindsey Horvath, City of West Hollywood

RSVP is required. For more info, go to /www.westsideurbanforum.com/

Related Posts
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Affordable Senior Housing Rises in Westside Neighborhood

January 24, 2021

Read more
January 24, 2021

A four-story senior affordable housing project is rising in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video made possible by...

A rendering of a seven-story apartment building planned for Westwood. Photo: Maly Architects.
Featured, News, Real Estate

Seven-Story Westside Development Survives Appeal

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

City Planning Commission upholds approval for 31-unit Westwood Boulevard apartment development By Chad Winthrop A seven-story Westwood development has survived...
Real Estate, video

Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing The Way We Rent?

January 22, 2021

Read more
January 22, 2021

Today on Westside Real Estate Show* Matt Damon Lists Palisades home for $21 Million.* Rise of The Digital Nomads Changing...
Featured, News

Culver City Student Receives Education Award from The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Seven area students were presented Education Awards by The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Westside Coalition at the first-ever...
Crime + Courts, Culver City, News

Culver City Woman Has Car Stolen at Gunpoint

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Armed carjacking takes place January 17 By Chad Winthrop A Culver City woman had her car stolen at gunpoint recently...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Westside Hot Chocolate Standouts

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

With both rain and National Hot Chocolate Day on the horizon, get cozy with these standout hot chocolates on the...
News, video

Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification: Culver City Beat – January, 21, 2021

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Rules Princess Cruise Employee Lawsuit Needs Extra Clarification * Culver...
News, video

Edify TV: Promenade Property Owner Frustrated With Homelessness

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

A Third Street Promenade property owner is calling Santa Monica officials to deal with the issue of homeless individuals sleeping...
Dining, Featured, News

Popular San Francisco Sandwich Shop Opening in Culver City

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Westside Food Scene January 21, 2021 By Kerry Slater Santa Monica Pastry Shop Closes  A beloved Santa Monica pastry shop...

A double cheeseburger with grilled onions at Tripp Burgers. Photos: Kerry Slater.
Dining, Featured, News

Food Review: A Darn Good but Pricey Burger

January 21, 2021

Read more
January 21, 2021

Smash burgers done right at Tripp Burgers By Kerry Slater Surrounded by a collection of strip malls, a Westside pop-up...
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

FDA-Authorized Coronavirus Testing at Santa Monica’s Shore Hotel

January 20, 2021

Read more
January 20, 2021

Drive-thru and walk-up testing seven-days a week   The award-winning Shore Hotel, located steps away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier,...
Edify Tv, News, video

Edify TV: Ticketing Maskless Angelenos?

January 19, 2021

Read more
January 19, 2021

Los Angeles lawmakers want to fine people for not wearing masks. Learn more in this video made possible by School...
News, video

Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California: Culver City Beat – January, 17, 2021

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project Approved by California * LAPD Crack Down...

The bus stop where a man was robbed at gunpoint in Culver City over the weekend. Photo: Google.
Crime + Courts, Culver City, Featured, News

Man Robbed at Gunpoint at Culver City Bus Stop

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Armed robbery occurs Sunday evening By Chad Winthrop A man was robbed at gunpoint while sitting at a Culver City...

The 2018 Taste of the Nation event at Media Park. Photo: City of Culver City (Facebook).
Culver City, Featured, News

Downtown Culver City Park Revitalization

January 18, 2021

Read more
January 18, 2021

Community workshop to discuss the revitalization of Media Park By Chad Winthrop The public is invited to attend a virtual...

