Westside Urban Forum to Host Annual Mayors Forum

WUF is pleased to welcome Westside Mayors for the annual Mayors Forum! This is a Westside Urban Forum signature event that brings together the Westside Mayors for a candid discussion of each Mayor’s priorities for 2021, the land use policy issues of importance to each city, and provides the opportunity to understand the different ways in which these unique cities are responding to current issues in what is already another extraordinary year!



In 2021, our Mayors will be faced with a myriad of issues, including the central conflict of land use and social and racial equity, police reform, and housing and homelessness – all within an environment of shrinking budgets resulting from the pandemic.

To begin to address these complex matters, what are the cities’ near-term responses to retail spaces left vacant by the pandemic? How are cities going to change as a result of the pandemic and what temporary COVID policies would the Mayors like to see adopted permanently (such as encouraging telecommuting to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, greater diversity in housing typologies and private outdoor space, growing park space for all community members, or allowing outdoor dining to remain permanently)? How are the cities working to address structural racial and social injustices in land use and government agencies’ operations? What measures are cities considering to address police reform and community mental health? What is the outlook for public transit and the extension of the Purple Line Subway? And what does all of this mean for the cities’ plans to address climate change?



Join us to hear directly from the decision makers on these and other topics as we consider land use policy on the Westside in 2021.





Panelists:

Mayor Lester Friedman, City of Beverly Hills

Mayor Alex Fisch, City of Culver City

Mayor Sue Himmelrich, City of Santa Monica

Mayor Lindsey Horvath, City of West Hollywood

For more info, go to /www.westsideurbanforum.com/