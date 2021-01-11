January 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Marina del Rey Apartment Catches Fire

A fire burns at the 41 Marina Apartment complex Monday. Photo: Citizen App.

Fire breaks out Monday morning at MDR apartment complex

By Sam Catanzaro

One person was injured in a Monday morning fire at a Marina Del Rey apartment complex.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD), the fire was reported a little after 9:30 a.m. at the Marina 41 apartments, located near Panay Way and Via Marina.

Crews arrived to find a fire burning on the second floor of the three story apartment building. By 10:15 a.m., firefighters knocked the blaze down.

According to LACoFD, one patient was transported to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

As reported by Patch, this is the second fire at the Marina 41 apartments in recent months following a September 12 incident.

Marina 41 is part of real estate firm Equity Residential’s apartment portfolio. The company could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the fires.

