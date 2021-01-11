January 12, 2021 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team
* LA County Approves Proposed $5 Dollar An Hour “Hero Pay” Increase
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College.

News
video

Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
News

Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends

January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021

News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood

January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021

Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
Real Estate

How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?

January 8, 2021

January 8, 2021

Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Culver City, Education, News

Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
Dining, News

Edify TV: Westside Gets New Cold-Pressed Juicery

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

A new pressed-juicery has opened up on the Westside helping with New Year’s healthy eating resolutions. Learn more in this...
News

The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Dining, News

Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
video

Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
Dining, News

When Will Al Fresco Dining Resume in Los Angeles?

January 7, 2021

January 7, 2021

Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...

Culver City Councilman Daniel Lee. Photo: danielwaynelee.com
Culver City, News, Politics

Culver City Councilman Running for State Senate in Special Election

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Culver City Councilman and Vice Mayor Daniel Lee running in upcoming special election By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City Councilman...
News

Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...
video

Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...

Pork soup dumplings (left side of plate) and steamed chicken dumplings (right side of plate) surround garlic bok choy from Dan Modern Chinese. Photo: Kerry Slater.
Dining, News

Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside

December 29, 2020

December 29, 2020

Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...

