* Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team
* LA County Approves Proposed $5 Dollar An Hour “Hero Pay” Increase
Culver City Coyote Being Tracked By LMU Research Team: Culver City Beat – January, 11, 2021
Edify TV: Westside Bloomingdale’s Closing
January 11, 2021 Juliet Lemar
A Westside Bloomingdale’s is set to shut down, adding to a string of high profile closures in the area. This...
Edify TV: Santa Monica Pier Shut Down Weekends
January 11, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Edify TV: Culver-Area Development Survives Two Appeals
A proposal to bring over 70 apartments to a Culver City-area empty lot recently survived two appeals filed by neighboring...
Edify TV: Over 1,700 Units Proposed for Westside Neighborhood
Over 1,700 apartment units are planned for a few block radius in a Westside neighborhood. Learn more in this video...
How Much Did Rent Decrease in 2020?
January 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much have rents decreased since January 2020? Trevor Noah buys $27 million dollar Bel Air...
Amazon Donates $250,000 to the Culver City Education Foundation for Learning and Play Space
Submitted by the Culver City Education Foundation The Culver City Education Foundation (CCEF) announces a $250,000 contribution from Amazon to...
The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021: Culver City Beat – January, 7, 2021
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * The Wende Museum Announces Virtual Calendar of Events 2021 * Assemblyman...
Beloved Marina del Rey Restaurant Shuts Down
January 7, 2021 Staff Report
After 28 year run, Venice’s C&O Trattoria closing By Toi Creel A Marina del Rey restaurant that has been around...
Edify TV: Bringing Color to Blank Westside Walls
January 7, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Across the Westside Beautify Earth is transforming walls by incorporating art from local artists. Learn more in this video made...
When Will Al Fresco Dining Resume in Los Angeles?
January 7, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Appeals court upholds LA County’s outdoor dining ban By Sam Catanzaro A recent court ruling upholding Los Angeles County’s outdoor...
Culver City Councilman Running for State Senate in Special Election
January 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Culver City Councilman and Vice Mayor Daniel Lee running in upcoming special election By Sam Catanzaro A Culver City Councilman...
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives *...
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
December 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
