* Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives
* FEMA Ranks Los Angeles County Most Dangerous in the U.S
Culver City Hospital Caught Giving Covid-19 Vaccine to Staff Relatives: Culver City Beat – January, 4, 2021
Edify TV: Architecturally Unique Westside Building Historic?
January 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Should one of the Westside’s most architecturally unique buildings be designated a historic monument? Learn more about this relic from...
Food Review: Soul-Warming Dumplings on the Westside
December 29, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Simple yet flavorful soup dumplings from Dan Modern Chinese’s newest location By Kerry Slater A dumpling restaurant recently opened in...
Edify TV: Decriminalizing Trespassing, Drugs, Prostitution in LA County?
Los Angeles County’s new DA has announced his office will no longer prosecute a wide range of crimes including prostitution...
Culver City Recover Meth, Heroin and Loaded Handgun in Motel Arrest
December 28, 2020 Westside Today Staff
CCPD make arrest Sunday night By Chad Winthrop Culver City police arrested multiple suspects at a local motel for possession...
Special News Show: 2020 in Review
December 28, 2020 Juliet Lemar
In this special end of the year news show we take a look at some of the biggest stories from...
Food Review: A Westside Burger Institution Returns
December 23, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Pico Boulevard Big Tomy’s reopens after 2018 fire By Kerry Slater A longtime Westside chili cheeseburger institution reopened recently after...
Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Culver City Selects New Mayor
December 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Alex Fisch named as Mayor, Daniel Lee as Vice Mayor By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers selected a new Mayor...
LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm: Culver City Beat – December, 21, 2020
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm * Places of...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 20, 2020 Staff Report
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count
December 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves One Dead
December 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Incidnet occurs in Target parking lot Wednesday By Chad Winthrop A Baldwin Hills shooting left one person dead this week....
