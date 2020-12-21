Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm
* Places of Worship Can Hold Indoor Faith Services After Supreme Court Ruling
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute
LAPD Arrest Parolee in Possession of Replica Firearm: Culver City Beat – December, 21, 2020

Covid-19 Vaccine Arrives For Westside Healthcare Workers
December 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Westside frontline healthcare workers are seeing light at the end of the pandemic tunnel as they begin to receive the...
Culver City Selects New Mayor
December 21, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Alex Fisch named as Mayor, Daniel Lee as Vice Mayor By Sam Catanzaro Culver City lawmakers selected a new Mayor...
The Londoner By Anthony Morrison Thriving During A Pandemic
December 20, 2020 Staff Report
While many businesses have closed due to pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, The Londoner by Anthony Morrison, South Bay’s only...
Feds Give LA County Permission to Skip 2021 Homeless Count
December 20, 2020 Westside Today Staff
“There is no safe way to gather the 8,000 volunteers necessary,” LAHSA says By Sam Catanzaro The federal government has...
Edify TV: Venice-Area Motel Purchased for Project Roomkey
A Venice-area motel is among 8 properties the City of LA recently purchased to house homeless individuals. Learn more in...
Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million
December 18, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check...
Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves One Dead
December 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Incidnet occurs in Target parking lot Wednesday By Chad Winthrop A Baldwin Hills shooting left one person dead this week....
Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020
December 17, 2020 Juliet Lemar
* Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation * Unions
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
December 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
Westside Sushi Restaurant Located in Historic Building Plans Move
December 17, 2020 Staff Report
Shunji planning move to Ocean Park Boulevard By Kerry Slater A Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant–located in an architecturally unique West LA...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
December 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Fall weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Officials Seek Help Identifying Patient at Westside Hospital
December 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Patient has been at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center since Nov. 14, officials say By Chad Winthrop Officials are asking the...
Culver City High School Grad Named Member of HRC Foundation Youth Ambassadors
December 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The Human Rights Campaign have announced that Nico Craig, an 18-year-old DJ and music producer, has been named a member...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
