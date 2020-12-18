December 18, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Ex-Wife of TikTok Investor Buys Brentwood Estate for $25.1 Million

Today on Westside Cribz, how much does location affect your resale value? Tour one of Brentwood’s largest properties, and check out the local property of the week all this and more brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

in News, Real Estate, video
The scene of a fatal Baldwin Hills shooting Wednesday. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Baldwin Hills Shooting Leaves One Dead

December 17, 2020

Incidnet occurs in Target parking lot Wednesday By Chad Winthrop A Baldwin Hills shooting left one person dead this week....
News, video

Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020

December 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation * Unions...

Wagyu slow-braised short ribs with creamy polenta highlight a holiday meal spread from Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach. Photos: Courtesy.
Dining, Featured, News

Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach

December 17, 2020

Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s  While many holiday traditions look different this year,...

The “Chili Bowl” building that is home to Shunji. Photo: Google.
Dining, Featured, News

Westside Sushi Restaurant Located in Historic Building Plans Move

December 17, 2020

Shunji planning move to Ocean Park Boulevard  By Kerry Slater A Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant–located in an architecturally unique West LA...
Featured, Local Business Spotlight, News

Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel

December 17, 2020

Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Fall weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Featured, News

Officials Seek Help Identifying Patient at Westside Hospital

December 15, 2020

Patient has been at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center since Nov. 14, officials say By Chad Winthrop Officials are asking the...
Education, Featured, News

Culver City High School Grad Named Member of HRC Foundation Youth Ambassadors

December 15, 2020

The Human Rights Campaign have announced that Nico Craig, an 18-year-old DJ and music producer, has been named a member...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Westside Wellness

Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?

December 15, 2020

“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
News, video

Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020

December 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...

The scene of a Monday shooting in Marina del Rey. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Victim Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Shooting

December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro A victim was sent to the hospital following...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City

December 13, 2020

By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Real Estate, video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

Photo: Culver CityBus (Facebook).
Featured, News

Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus

December 10, 2020

Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday By Staff Writer A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday. According...

