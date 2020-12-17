Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation: Culver City Beat – December, 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation
* Unions Representing Nurses, Grocers, and Hotel Workers Seek January Shutdown
Fire in Condo Building in Fox Hills Under Investigation
Farm-to-Table Holiday Meals From Hotel Casa Del Mar & Shutters on the Beach
December 17, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica hotels offering gourmet to-go meals for Christmas and New Year’s While many holiday traditions look different this year,...
Westside Sushi Restaurant Located in Historic Building Plans Move
December 17, 2020 Staff Report
Shunji planning move to Ocean Park Boulevard By Kerry Slater A Michelin-Starred sushi restaurant–located in an architecturally unique West LA...
Gifts for Everyone at The Book Jewel
December 17, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Westchester’s first independent bookstore opens doors Fall weather has set in, opening the doors to the Holiday season and there...
Officials Seek Help Identifying Patient at Westside Hospital
December 15, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Patient has been at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center since Nov. 14, officials say By Chad Winthrop Officials are asking the...
Culver City High School Grad Named Member of HRC Foundation Youth Ambassadors
December 15, 2020 Westside Today Staff
The Human Rights Campaign have announced that Nico Craig, an 18-year-old DJ and music producer, has been named a member...
Edify TV: DMV Lines a Concern Amid Pandemic?
“They don’t clean the seats down between each person sitting down so, I am going to go home change and...
Protestors March To Save Small Businesses
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...
Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020
December 14, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members * ‘Operation Santa’ Helping...
Victim Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Shooting
December 14, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro A victim was sent to the hospital following...
Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City
By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle
A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?
December 11, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...
Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus
December 10, 2020 Westside Today Staff
Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday By Staff Writer A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday. According...
Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban
December 10, 2020 Juliet Lemar
A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
