Officials Seek Help Identifying Patient at Westside Hospital

Patient has been at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center since Nov. 14, officials say

By Chad Winthrop

Officials are asking the public for help identifying a patient who has been at a Westside hospital for the past month.

On Friday, December 11 UCLA Health circulated a notice seeking the identity of a male patient who arrived the Westwood hospital November 14. According to UCLA, the man was wearing a long-sleeve denim button-up shirt, gray denim pants, a black belt, light gray socks, dark gray Adidas tennis shoes and royal blue baseball hat that said “Los Angeles & LA.”

The man himself is described as as Latino, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with a tan complexion, brown eyes, black hair in a buzzed-cut, three gold front teeth, a black goatee with light hair and a freckle on his left cheek.

Due to patient identification laws, there is no information surrounding the man’s medical condition.

Photo: UCLA Health

“In my 15 years at UCLA Health, this is only the third time we have needed to ask for community support in finding the loved ones of a patient in an effort to determine their identity,” said UCLA Health care coordination systems director Mary Noli Pilkington.

Anyone with information about the patient is encouraged to contact Marcy Gitlin, UCLA care coordination/clinical social work, at (310 ) 267-9753.

