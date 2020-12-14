December 15, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members: Culver City Beat – December, 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Culver City Council Welcomes Three Council Members
* ‘Operation Santa’ Helping Children In Need During Christmas
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Hyperthermia Cancer Institute

in News, video
Related Posts
video

Protestors March To Save Small Businesses

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Over the weekend, protestors moved from Hollywood to Beverly Hills participating in a save small businesses march. Learn more in...

The scene of a Monday shooting in Marina del Rey. Photo: Citizen App.
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

Victim Hospitalized in Marina del Rey Shooting

December 14, 2020

Read more
December 14, 2020

Two suspects fled scene in black car, police say By Sam Catanzaro A victim was sent to the hospital following...
Featured, News, Real Estate

Apple Company Buys Additional Properties in Culver City

December 13, 2020

Read more
December 13, 2020

By Toi Creel Apple is expanding its footprint on the Westside. The tech company has secured another block of warehouse...
Edify Tv, Featured, News, Real Estate

Edify TV: Venice Boardwalk Development Passes Hurdle

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

A proposal to build a three-story, mixed-use development on Venice Boardwalk recently passed a hurdle in the planning process. Learn...
Real Estate, video

Is Artificial Intelligence Taking Over Home Remodeling?

December 11, 2020

Read more
December 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, We discuss Foxy AI’s newest home remodeling tool, Peek at Raiz Valani’s Stunning $40M dollar Malibu...

Photo: Culver CityBus (Facebook).
Featured, News

Traffic Fatality Involving a Culver CityBus

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Culver CityBus fatally hits pedestian Thursday By Staff Writer A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Culver CityBus Thursday. According...
Dining, Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Pasta Truck Sets up Shop on Westside

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

A renowned pasta truck has opened a brick and mortar location on the Westside. Learn more in this video made...
video

Judge Takes Issue With County’s Outdoor Dining Ban

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

A judge says that LA County’s decision to temporarily ban patio dining was done without evidence but will this allow...
News, video

Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them: Culver City Beat – December, 10, 2020

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Utility Scams On The Rise How to Spot Them * Hundreds...
Dining, Featured, News

Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Westside Food Scene December 10, 2020 By Kerry Slater Williams-Sonoma Closing Beverly Hills Location  Upscale cookware store Williams-Sonoma is closing...

Dr. Nell Smircina, Owner and Director of PIQUE Health. Photos: Courtesy.
Featured, News, Westside Wellness

PIQUE Health – Specialized Treatment Plans to Optimize Male Health

December 10, 2020

Read more
December 10, 2020

Beverly Hills-based practice helping men come up with a plan to fully optimize their health Now more than ever, amid...
video, Westside Wellness

Sit Back And Relax With MendMe Spa

December 9, 2020

Read more
December 9, 2020

Mend Me massage studio has reopened and is the perfect place to get much needed relaxation and wellness, MendMe a...
Crime + Courts, Featured, News

5 Canadians Charged with Running Magazine Telemarketing Scam Targeting Elderly Victims Beverly Hills and Southern California

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

Five Canadian men have been indicted on federal fraud charges alleging they ran a million-dollar telemarketing scam that deceived victims...
Edify Tv, Featured, News

Edify TV: Holiday Fun at the Santa Monica Pier

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

While most holiday events have been moved to a virtual format this year, a festive art installation has made its...
Culver City, Featured, News

Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting ﻿Set for December 10

December 8, 2020

Read more
December 8, 2020

On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., be sure to visit the Culver City Downtown Business Association website to stream...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR